Broncos must come away with these key free agents on day one of free agency

The Denver Broncos and the rest of the NFL can engage in the 'legal tampering period' on March 9th, so this is when free agent deals will hit the news desks. They cannot be officially signed and agreed to until Wednesday, but when news breaks on Monday that a team plans on signing a player, it typically always goes through.

The Broncos surely have some top free agent targets in mind, and they need to jump on them on day one and ensure no other team snags them, as this team is right in the middle of a Super Bowl window and has to go all-in.

Let's talk about why these three free agents are the ones the Broncos must bring in on day one of free agency.

The Denver Broncos have to come away with these free agency targets on day one

Travis Etienne, RB

Travis Etienne would be a home-run signing at the position. He has over 5,000 scrimmage yards over his last four seasons in the NFL, including three seasons of at least 1,000 rushing yards. He's a well-rounded, complete running back who is also someone that brings upside as a receiver.

With Kenneth Walker III, the Super Bowl MVP, likely getting more than Etienne on the open market, the Broncos should opt to sign the likely former Jacksonville Jaguar, as he is a better player and isn't going to cost as much.

Etienne would finally give Denver a consistent RB1 that they did once have in J.K. Dobbins, before his unfortunate foot injury.

A top inside linebacker (Devin Lloyd, Kaden Elliss, Tremaine Edmunds, Bobby Okereke, etc)

It is downright insane just how stocked up the free agency class is at the linebacker position, and this is both good and bad news for the Broncos. It's good news because this position has seen some inconsistencies for multiple years now for Denver, so there are a ton of avenues to upgrade big-time.

However, it seems like the team really wants to bring Alex Singleton back, which would be a huge mistake. Singleton just isn't a functional starter at the position anymore. He doesn't get into the backfield consistently, misses tackles, can't cover, and is far from one of the better names on the free agent market at the position.

Denver is in a win-now, all-in window, and they truly could not ask for a better group of free agent linebackers. Snagging one of the top names is a must here. Signing Kaden Elliss would make the most sense, as Sean Payton drafted him, and he is obviously Jonah Elliss' brother, so Payton clearly values the Elliss name.

Other notable free agents include Devin Lloyd, Tremaine Edmunds, Bobby Okereke, and a ton of others that are, frankly, noticeably better than Singleton. The Broncos really just need one of them on day one.

Cade Otton, TE

Zac Stevens of DNVR, who is connected, does name-drop Cade Otton as a target for the Broncos in free agency, which feels significant. Between age and ability, Otton is probably the best overall investment at the position in free agency, even with names like Dallas Goedert and David Njoku on the market. Otton can block and is a functional receiver, so his overall ability to be a "Y" tight end is something that the Broncos surely covet.

This also would not prevent the team from further beefing up the position in the 2026 NFL Draft for some long-term stability. A hypothetical tight end room of Otton, Evan Engram, and a developmental rookie would truly be a slam-dunk solution.