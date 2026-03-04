Former Sean Payton draft steal could solve major Broncos problem overnight

If there is one free agent on the defensive side of the ball that makes more sense for the Denver Broncos than just about anyone else, it's linebacker Kaden Elliss.

Elliss is one of the top off-ball linebackers available this offseason, and is a hand-in-glove fit for the Broncos. Elliss was once a draft pick of Sean Payton when Payton was with the New Orleans Saints (2019), and has developed into one of the best pass-rushing linebackers in the league.

Elliss would also be able to come to the Broncos and play with his younger brother Jonah, a promising young pass rush prospect whose role could be increasing substantially in 2026. Signing Elliss might cost the Broncos $10 million per year (or more), but it would potentially fix one of the team's biggest problem areas overnight.

Kaden Elliss would be the perfect fit for the Denver Broncos in free agency

We've talked about Elliss here before, but with NFL Free Agency now just days away, it's worth mentioning his name as a possible fit once again.

Over the last three seasons, he racked up a combined 380 total tackles with 12.5 sacks, 32 quarterback hits, and a pair of interceptions. He's also averaging about 10 tackles for loss per season over the last three years, and there are a few things he brings to the table that the Broncos lack at the position.

First of all, Elliss is arguably the best pass rushing linebacker in free agency, and one of the best at doing that in the entire league at the position. In the Vance Joseph defense, it's so crucial to have effective pass-rushing linebackers, which is why the team drafted Drew Sanders back in 2023.

That investment hasn't worked out, and with Justin Strnad set to hit free agency, the Broncos' best pass-rushing off-ball linebacker is about to walk out the front door. In fact, losing Strnad would represent the Broncos losing their most consistently good off-ball linebacker for the last couple of years.

Elliss fits the culture of the team and would be a perfect solution to some of their biggest issues right now. He plays all three downs, and he's 30 going on 31 this season. While he may not be a 5-year investment at the position, he would be an ideal investment for the team's current Super Bowl window.

His athletic traits and consistent availability are huge assets in his favor, and the price of admission -- even if it's somewhere in the $12 million per year range -- would be very reasonable given his production.