Broncos have $27 million free agency steal staring them right in the face

The Denver Broncos' most obvious needs heading into the 2026 offseason are on the offensive side of the ball, but defensively, it's an all-too-familiar tune as well.

The linebacker position has been in a year-to-year state for the Denver Broncos seemingly since Super Bowl 50. Not that the Broncos have had bad players at the position, but this is a position group that has lacked long-term stability for quite some time.

And as the Broncos prepare for the 2026 offseason, it could be in for another renovation. Both Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad are free agents in 2026. Dre Greenlaw's status with the team feels a bit in limbo with no guaranteed money left on his contract. If the Broncos are going to go after someone at this position in 2026 NFL Free Agency, there is one obvious fit staring them directly in the face.

Kaden Elliss could be the perfect $27 million solution to Broncos linebacker issues

There may not be a more ideal linebacker for the Broncos to target -- for the price -- in all of the 2026 free agency class than Falcons free agent Kaden Elliss.

Elliss has been a model of consistency and versatility for the Falcons, and is one of the ones Sean Payton would never have let get away if he was still in New Orleans. At least, you can't help but think he would have fought to keep him around.

Elliss was a 7th-round pick of the Saints back in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Idaho, and has significantly outplayed his NFL Draft status. He has four consecutive seasons with 17 games played. He has racked up 19.5 sacks over the last four seasons combined, and is averaging 127 tackles, 4 sacks, and 9 tackles for loss each of the last three seasons.

Simply put, Kaden Elliss might be one of the best-kept secrets in the NFL right now, and if the Falcons let him hit the market, the Denver Broncos should be blowing up his agents phone. Luckily, they have a significant connection and recruiting chip on the roster beyond head coach Sean Payton.

Elliss's brother, Jonah, is one of the Broncos' top young players at the EDGE position. Reuniting the brothers in Denver would make a ton of sense, and would fill one of the Broncos' top 2026 needs.

Spotrac currently projects Elliss to receive a contract worth $9 million in average annual value, and they think he's going to get a three-year deal this offseason at the age of 30 going on 31. Even though the Broncos have a couple of in-house free agents to consider, getting Elliss at that price is an absolute no-brainer and a steal for his level of production.

The Elliss brothers all play very similar brands of football, even though they each have their own unique way of making an impact. The instincts, versatility, and reliability are all on display when you watch them play. They all play with exceptional effort, and they're all top-tier athletes.

If there's one no-brainer for the Broncos on the defensive side of the ball in free agency this year, this has to be it.