Broncos re-sign ILB Justin Strnad to keep under-appreciated piece of top defense

Huge news was announced as the legal tampering period approaches, with the Denver Broncos bringing back an important defensive player before free agency starts.

Justin Strnad has been re-signed to a 3-year contract, not allowing him to hit the open market. The player I am talking about is inside linebacker Justin Strnad, who was one of the most underrated Broncos defenders this past season.

The team's investment in him is proof that he'll be one of the top two starting linebackers this coming season.

Broncos re-sign ILB Justin Strnad to a three-year, $18 million deal:

The #broncos are bringing back a key member of their defense. LB Justin Strnad is returning to Denver on a 3 year deal worth 18 million with 10 million guaranteed. 5.1 million is guaranteed at signing per sources. A smart player that had options elsewhere. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) March 8, 2026

Strnad will get $10 million guaranteed on his new three-year contract. He previously mentioned that he wanted to sign with a team where he could be a starter, and the Broncos brought him back. During the 2025 season, in Dre Greenlaw's absence due to injury and suspension, the former fifth-round pick from Wake Forest proved that he can be an important piece in Vance Joseph's unit.

Strnad was crucial to the team's overall success defensively, despite not being expected to be a starter on paper with Dre Greenlaw's free agent addition. Strnad won the starting job alongside Alex Singleton over former UDFA's Levelle Bailey and Karene Reid in Greenlaw's absence, and proved that he can be a starter in this top-tier Denver Broncos defense.

Strnad finished the 2025-26 season with 58 tackles (5 for loss), 4.5 sacks, 8 quarterback hits, 3 pass breakups, and 1 interception. His interception was crucial in Denver's massive comeback win over the New York Giants in Week 7. He had career highs in interceptions, sacks, and quarterback hits.

Despite not seeing many defensive snaps over the first seasons in his career, primarily special teams, Strnad has filled the inside linebacker position when starters have gone down due to injuries, especially in the past few seasons, and has proven that he can be a key player for the Broncos.

With Justin Strnad back, the big question turns into veteran Alex Singleton, who is set to become a free agent. Will the Broncos bring him back? General Manager George Paton mentioned during the NFL Combine interviews that the team is interested in bringing Singleton back to keep the inside linebacker room intact.

Denver should let Singleton walk and instead add someone like Devin Lloyd, Kaden Elliss, Quay Walker, Bobby Okereke, or Tremaine Edmunds to upgrade at an urgent position of need. If they want to re-sign him, it better be on a veteran-minimum deal, and as a backup option.

It will be interesting to see how Denver addresses the position, following the Strnad re-signing, especially with Singleton becoming a free agent, and Dre Greenlaw being inconsistent with injuries and a suspension last season.