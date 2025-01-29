The Denver Broncos could have a hugely prolific free agency period in 2025. Would these six free agents be a good fit? Denver can be aggressive in free agency and do have loads of ways to open up more cap space if they so choose to.

With them hitting on a rookie QB in 2024 and winning 10 games, the window is now officially open. It's been a long-time coming for the Broncos, and frankly, they deserve this. The goal should now be to build this roster up as much as possible on both sides of the ball.

And yes, the window being open means that this team is on the doorstep to competing for Super Bowls. That's the next step after you hit on a rookie QB, anyway...

Here are some dream free agents for the team in 2025.

Chris Godwin and 5 dream free agent targets for the Broncos in 2025

1. Chris Godwin, Wide Receiver

Chris Godwin is one of the top free agents on the market and is recovering from a dislocated ankle he suffered at the beginning of the 2024 NFL Season. Godwin has been a very good player for years and would be a huge boost for the Broncos' WR room.

While some may not like the risk in signing someone off of a major injury, his production should be plenty enough reason to bring him onto the roster on a two-year deal perhaps in the neighborhood of $40 million. Godwin is sure-handed and fills that 'z' role on offense Denver is missing. They have two pieces of the puzzle with Courtland Sutton and Marvin Mims Jr.

Godwin would be the missing piece.

2. Cam Bynum, Safety

The Broncos found a ton of success with one free agency safety addition last offseason in Brandon Jones. Why not Cam Bynum this time around? He had 96 total tackles, three interceptions, and 10 passes defended in 2024 for the Minnesota Vikings. He also allowed an opposing passer rating of 77.6 in coverage.

Denver needs to find an upgrade over PJ Locke III. Cam Bynum would give the Broncos the best safety duo in the NFL, period.

3. Drew Dalman, Center

Drew Dalman is the best free agent center on the market in 2025 and would give the Broncos the best offensive line in the NFL. The main issue with Luke Wattenberg in 2024 was not his pass blocking, which was elite, but his run blocking, which was bad.

And with the Broncos being a shaky team running the football, it's clear that there is a weakness along the OL. The team does have four big-time contracts along the offensive line with Garett Bolles, Ben Powers, Quinn Meinerz, and Mike McGlinchey, so they may not want to grab a fifth big contract along this unit.

However, if the price is right...

4. Zack Baun, Inside Linebacker

In his first year with the Philadelphia Eagles, Zack Baun turned himself into one of the best inside linebackers in the NFL, earning Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro honors. He had 151 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, 11 tackles for loss, five QB hits, four passes defended, and five forced fumbles.

He also had an 80.5 passer rating when in coverage. While the Eagles surely want to bring him back (and why wouldn't they), there is a distinct possibility that he could price his way out of Philly. Being that Denver has not invested nearly enough resources into the ILB position in recent years, Baun could be one of the top prizes for the team in free agency.

Denver needs to totally overhaul this unit in my opinion, and Zack Baun should be at the top of their list.

5. Juwan Johnson, Tight End

Juwan Johnson signing with the Denver Broncos might only be a matter of time, honestly. He has hauled in 1,424 receiving yards over the last three seasons for the New Orleans Saints and is someone who is not going to cost a lot but will bring immediate and modest production to the unit.

Johnson still allows the Broncos to dip into the 2025 NFL Draft to find a rookie safety in this loaded class. Denver should be all about giving Bo Nix more weapons to use on offense - and they can build for the present and future with Juwan Johnson.

We have seen Sean Payton bring over a ton of Saints' players and coaches during his two-year tenure with the team. There is no reason to believe that will stop here in 2025.

6. Aaron Jones, Running Back

How about Aaron Jones on a one-year deal in free agency? He again broke the 1,000-yard mark in 2024 with the Minnesota Vikings and, like Juwan Johnson, gives the Broncos immediate production at RB. Jones would still allow the Broncos to draft a running back in the 2025 NFL Draft as well.

Jones rushed for 1,138 yards and five touchdowns in 2024. He also caught 51 passes for 408 yards and two more scores. With 1,546 yards on offense in 2024, Jones still has some gas left in the tank.

Aaron Jones started all 17 games for the team after playing in just 11 for the Green Bay Packers in the year prior. There is no reason why the Broncos should not make a signing like this.