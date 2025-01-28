Broncos superstar defender would join two elite clubs if he wins DPOY award

The 2024-25 season is coming to an end. Super Bowl LIX is less than two weeks away. Speaking of the Super Bowl, the NFL awards players for their season success on and off the field during that week before the big game. The league gives important awards, including the MVP, players of the year, rookies of the year, coach of the year, and the Walter Payton Man of the Year.

Despite having one of the worst projected rosters heading into the season, the Denver Broncos exceeded expectations. Since they made the playoffs for the first time since 2015 and the season was successful, two players and one coach received nominations for different awards.

Specifically, quarterback Bo Nix is nominated for the Offensive Rookie of the Year award. Superstar cornerback Patrick Surtain II is nominated for the Defensive Player of the Year award. Head coach Sean Payton is nominated for the Coach of the Year award. For Nix, despite him leading rookies in multiple passing categories, it seems like Commanders QB Jayden Daniels will win that award. Regarding Surtain, he is the favorite to win. With the Coach of the Year award, it is a tight race that anyone could win.

All three had great seasons, but Surtain will likely win the award from his respective nomination. He proved once again that he is the best cornerback in the game, leading in multiple categories and locking down pass catchers like DK Metcalf, George Pickens, Mike Evans, Zay Flowers, Brock Bowers, and Ja'Marr Chase among others.

The stats speak for themselves.



🔒⬇️🎮 pic.twitter.com/IANKXPEX7D — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) January 7, 2025

Shutting down the best of the best.



🔒⬇️🎮 pic.twitter.com/UcHZWnVKMb — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) January 8, 2025

Surtain finished the season getting recognition from players, fans, and the media. Specifically, he was named a Pro Bowl starter, NFLPA First-Team All-Pro, Associated Press First-Team All-Pro, Pro Football Writers of America All-NFL team, 101 Awards Defensive Player of the Year, Denver Broncos team MVP award, and Pro Football Writers of America Defensive Player of the Year.

Patrick Surtain II would join two elite clubs if he wins the DPOY award

Let's start speaking of the team. If Surtain wins the award, he would become the second-ever Denver Bronco to win the honor, joining Ring of Famer and Hall of Famer Randy Gradishiar, who won the AP Defensive Player of the Year honor in 1978.

Now, regarding the position, Surtain would become the seventh-ever cornerback to win the award, the first one since 2019 (Stephon Gilmore), joining these NFL legends: Mel Blount, Lester Hayes, Rod Woodson, Deion Sanders, Charles Woodson, and Stephon Gilmore. The award started in 1971.

Regardless of who wins those three awards, getting nominated is already a great recognition for these players and coaches. Tune in on Thursday, February 6 for the NFL Honors ceremony to see if one of the three nominated Broncos wins the respective awards in which they are nominated.