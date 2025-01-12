3 reasons the Broncos season has been successful regardless of Playoffs result

It has been long since the Denver Broncos' last playoff matchup, specifically Super Bowl 50 in 2016. Now it is time for the Broncos' playoffs as they are set to play against the Buffalo Bills for a trip to Arrowhead Stadium and the Divisional Round. The 2024-25 season has been remarkable for the Denver Broncos, regardless of whether they make a deep playoff run or are eliminated in the Wild Card round.

Multiple networks and analysts had the Broncos as one of the worst rosters in football heading into the season; Denver was projected to win no more than five games, and here they are: the Broncos will be playing game number 18. It is their first playoff matchup in over eight years. There are key reasons why this season must be considered a success for the Broncos; once again, regardless of the playoffs' result, let's look at them.

3 reasons the Broncos season is already a success regardless of what happens in the Playoffs

1. The Broncos have found their franchise quarterback in Bo Nix:

The Denver Broncos released veteran quarterback Russell Wilson after only two seasons with the team despite giving him a five-year contract extension following his trade from Seattle. The Broncos are eating big dead money from that contract, but still, they decided to release the Super Bowl champion, who was a complete failure in Denver. He played 30 games, won 11, and was sacked 100 times. Heading into free agency, Jarrett Stidham and Ben DiNucci were the only quarterbacks on the roster, and they traded for Zach Wilson before the 2024 NFL Draft. Then, the Broncos found their guy.

The Denver Broncos found their franchise quarterback in Bo Nix. Nix was the sixth quarterback taken in the 2024 draft, behind Caleb Williams (Bears), Jayden Daniels (Commanders), Drake Maye (Patriots), Michael Penix Jr. (Falcons), and JJ McCarthy (Vikings), and has been one of the best, if not the best, in the class. Nix started with a 0-2 win-loss record and a 0-4 touchdown-interception ratio, but his growth throughout the season was remarkable and was a big reason for Denver's 7th seed. He led rookie quarterbacks in passing yards and touchdowns despite not having big-name players around him like the other guys in the class, excluding Drake Maye, as New England had a worse core compared to the Broncos.

2. The Broncos ended their losing record and playoff droughts:

Denver had the second-longest active playoff drought (2015), only behind the New York Jets, additionally, they did not have a season with a winning record since 2016 (9-7). In Sean Payton's year two, both negative streaks were ended, with a rookie quarterback in Bo Nix, whose growth was significant as the season advanced. The Broncos finished the 2024-25 regular season as the 7th seed in the AFC with a 10-7 win-loss record.

The Broncos started 0-2 and then won ten out of the next 15 games. Bo Nix broke multiple franchise records, Courtland Sutton had his first 1,000+ receiving yard season since 2019, the offensive line was top-tier, the defense led the league in sacks, and Patrick Surtain proved once again why he is the best cornerback in the NFL, among other positive things.

Following the season, three players were named Pro Bowl starters (Surtain, Mims, and Bonitto), five players were named All-Pros (Surtain, Mims, Meinerz, Bonitto, and Allen), and the team will be heading into the offseason with big money to spend, give Nix playmakers, and fill holes on defense and special teams.

3. The Broncos improved noticeably in all phases of the game

Compared to the 2023-24 season, this year had a noticeable improvement in all phases of the game despite having a rookie quarterback. Something important to mention here is that HC Sean Payton chose his quarterback in Bo Nix, and has been able to develop him into a guy that looked like a veteran, with not too many errors in year one. Some key improvements:

Sacks allowed: 6th most (2023) - 3rd least (2024)

Red zone scoring percentage: 50.85% (2023) - 62.5% (2024)

Offensive turnovers: 22 (2023) - 19 (2024)

Defensive sacks: 42 (2023) - 63 (2024)

Overall offense: 26th (2023) - 19th (2024)

Overall defense: 27th (2023) - 3rd (2024)

Field goal percetage: 88.2% (2023) - 91.2% (2024)

Denver will have a better roster next season, as it will be a destination good free agents would like, and they will have a lot of money to spend. Additionally, the 2025 NFL Draft is loaded with offensive playmakers and the Broncos will probably add one. 2024 could be the worst roster Bo Nix will have as a Bronco, and still, they made the playoffs with him as a rookie. Everything is trending upwards for this franchise regardless of what happens in the Wild Card round against the Buffalo Bills.