The Denver Broncos are playing with house money in 2024 and have roster holes. Their playoff game could reveal some obvious free agency needs. Denver probably won't won this game, and that's OK. They have shattered expectations in 2024 and are going to be in a great spot for the long-term.

In 2025, they will have some cap space open up and will be able to pursue multiple notable free agents if they wanted. This could be a very prolific offseason for the franchise, and I am sure GM George Paton is ready to pull the trigger if the right players are there for them to sign.

The Buffalo Bills are going to present a huge challenge for the Broncos in the Wild Card Round. And it may even reveal some obvious free agency needs.

Broncos vs. Bills could reveal obvious free agency needs for Denver in 2025

Running Back

The Buffalo Bills have a very good running back in James Cook. He's a 1,000-yard back and did carve up the Broncos when the two teams played in 2023. Denver does not have that bell-cow player, as we have seen a consistent rotation of Javonte Williams, Audric Estime, and Jaleel McLaughlin in 2024.

Denver will need to find someone who can take most of the workload and be a legitimate RB1 in the NFL. It may also be likely that the Broncos struggle to stop the run in this game. If that's the case, it'll be a long day at the office and will reveal a huge need for some RB help in the offseason. Apparently, former free agent RB Josh Jacobs had some interest from the Broncos but decided to sign with the Green Bay Packers.

That tells me Denver is prepared to invest a ton of resources into the position.

Inside Linebacker

Some have said that Denver needs to have a 'spy' on Josh Allen in the Wild Card Round, as Allen is an elite threat with his legs. Well, the Broncos did lose ILB Alex Singleton much earlier this year due to a torn Achilles. They have since been riding with Cody Barton and Justin Strnad. The team has gotten competent ILB play in recent years, but they need to try and find a high-end player at this position.

In my opinion, none of the team's ILBs are particularly great, and if one of Barton or Strnad ends up being the spy on Josh Allen, that may not end well. The Broncos' defense has multiple elite players along the defensive front and in the secondary, but they do not have an elite player at ILB. That might be exposed in the Wild Card Round.