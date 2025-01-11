Could Russell Wilson return to the AFC West in the 2025 NFL Season?

After an underwhelming tenure with the Denver Broncos, Russell Wilson has since been with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Could he return to the AFC West in 2025? I would say that it isn't impossible. Wilson and the Steelers lost four in a row to finish the 2024 NFL Season and are heading into their postseason game with the Baltimore Ravens with nothing going for them.

It's likely that the Steelers again go one-and-done in the playoffs, and if that is the case, would the Steelers re-sign Wilson? I'm not so sure they would. Now in his age-36 season, Russell Wilson is clearly not the same QB he was during his days with the Seattle Seahawks. Wilson made nine Pro Bowls and won a Super Bowl during his 2012-2021 tenure with Seattle.

Russell Wilson back to the AFC West?

He's one of the best QBs of all time if we are being honest, and it is kind of sad to see him play this poorly. However, former Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll is interviewing for the Las Vegas Raiders head coaching job, and if Carroll needs a stopgap QB for one year, could it be Russell Wilson?

The relationship between Wilson and Carroll did seem strained toward the end of Wilson's tenure with Seattle, but it's clear that Pete Carroll knew what to do and knew what coaches to bring in to maximize Wilson's skillset. Russell Wilson played the best football of his entire life with Pete Caroll and the Seattle Seahawks.

If the Raiders were to hire Carroll, I am sure the chatter would start about them also signing Russell Wilson for a year. I have no idea if there is still bad blood between the two, but you have to wonder if they would suck it up, if you will. Wilson and Carroll are both clearly older and near the end of their NFL careers. If the two can still work together and enjoy some success, wouldn't it make sense for that to actually happen?

If this were to come true, it would be great news for the rest of the division. While Pete Carroll is a very good head coach, Russell Wilson is almost unplayable at this point. The Denver Broncos were not able to face Russell Wilson earlier this year due to his calf injury, but if they got the chance to face him in 2025, I am sure they would take advantage of that great opportunity,