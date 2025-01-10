Broncos made a huge statement to roster haters with five All-Pro selections

The 2024-25 season has been a huge success for the Denver Broncos as they made the postseason for the first time since the Super Bowl 50 victory over the Carolina Panthers. The Broncos finished with a 10-7 win-loss record despite having a rookie quarterback in Sean Payton's second year as the team's head coach. On Friday, ahead of the Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs, the Associated Press revealed their annual All-Pro first and second teams, recognizing the best players from the season at every position.

The All-Pro teams included five Denver Broncos players, the second-most in franchise history. The players are: cornerback Patrick Surtain II, guard Quinn Meinerz, and wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (as a punt returner) on the first team. Defensive lineman Zach Allen and edge rusher Nik Bonitto are on the second team respectively.

Denver Broncos laughing at roster haters with a whopping five All-Pro selections

This marks the first time since 2016 that the team has had three first-team All-Pros (Von Miller, Aqib Talib, and Chris Harris Jr.), and it is the most All-Pro selections for Denver since 1996. The Broncos' record is six All-Pros in the same season.

Marvin Mims was recognized by the Associated Press for the second consecutive year. As a rookie in 2023, he earned second-team honors and now in year two, he was named to the first-team as the punt returner. He led the league in average punt return yards. Mims' role has increased offensively since the trade deadline and has become that 'Joker' player head coach Sean Payton wants. Marvin is an electric returner and has been used in different offensive roles. He was named to his second-consecutive Pro Bowl, now an All-Pro.

Former D-III guard Quinn Meinerz has been one of the best offensive players in Denver in the past few seasons, and he finally got the recognition he deserves by earning first-team All-Pro honors for the first time in his young career. He allowed only one sack and 11 pressures in 18 games this season, being a key contributor to Bo Nix's success.

This might be my favorite Quinn Meinerz pancake of the season. We need more pin+pull runs in Denver next season. pic.twitter.com/iwLivxcmbd — Frankie Abbott (@FrankiesFilm) January 6, 2025

Superstar cornerback Patrick Surtain II gets his second first-team All-Pro selection in four career seasons. This time, he received 49 out of 50 first-place votes and joined Champ Bailey as the only two Broncos' defensive backs with more than one first-team All-Pro selection. Bailey has three. Pat proved why he is the best cornerback in the NFL, locking down star receivers throughout the season including DK Metcalf, Mike Evans, Garrett Wilson, and Ja'Marr Chase. He is the favorite to win the 2024-25 NFL Defensive Player of the Year award.

Patrick Surtain II only allowed 260 yards when aligned as a CB this season 🏝️



That is the least amount for all CBs that saw 50+ Targets 🏝️



h/t @NextGenStats https://t.co/165elsVS2i pic.twitter.com/yBINB2ZpE8 — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) January 10, 2025

Regarding the second-team All-Pros, both earned the honor for the first time in their careers. Both had career-highs in sacks, Bonitto finished with 13.5 (3rd-most among NFL defenders) and Allen with 8.5 respectively. Nik became the first Bronco to get double-digit sacks since Von Miller and Bradley Chubb in 2018, and then Jonathon Cooper joined him.

Additionally, he became the first defender since JJ Watt in 2014 with at least two defensive touchdowns in the same season. On the other hand, Zach Allen led the NFL in pressures among defensive linemen and had the fifth-most among defenders. Additionally, he led the NFL in quarterback hits.

This is not bad for a team that was projected to have 5.5 total wins and was listed as one of the worst teams in the NFL before the regular season started.