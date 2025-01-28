Latest 2025 NFL Mock Draft give the Broncos an elite weapon for Bo Nix

The Denver Broncos have to get Bo Nix more viable weapons on offense. This 2025 NFL Mock Draft does just that for the QB. It would kind of be a disappointment if the Broncos did not come away with an offensive playmaker in the first round. Besides a few needs on defense, the most urgent need for Denver is to get more help for Bo Nix.

Positions like RB, WR, and TE are likely all going to be upgraded this coming offseason, which is the correct move. I could see Denver addressing the defensive side of the ball more in free agency. Players like Cody Barton, Zach Allen, DJ Jones, John Franklin-Myers, and Brandon Jones were all free agency acquisitions in recent years.

The NFL Draft is also very deep on the offensive side of the ball at positions like tight end and running back. PFF has a recent mock draft of their own. Who did they mock to the Denver Broncos? At pick 20, Michigan tight end Colston Loveland was their pick.

Here is what they had to say about Colston Loveland and the Denver Broncos:

"One of Denver’s top priorities this offseason should be to surround Bo Nix with as many weapons as possible. Loveland would fill a void at tight end and is worthy of a top-20 pick. Over the past two seasons, his 90.8 PFF receiving grade trailed only Tyler Warren among Power Four tight ends. " Max Chadwick

Arguably the best tight end in the coming class, Loveland probably isn't going to fall beyond the 20th pick. If the Broncos do have Loveland high on their board, they may have to trade up, even. The team got virtually zero tight end production from their room in 2024, and some have even said that Juwan Johnson of the New Orleans Saints would be a free agency addition to the room for the Broncos.

If Denver were to sign Johnson, they may not feel like someone like Loveland makes sense for them in the first round. Shoot, there are thousands of different scenarios the Broncos can take in the offseason. The one tried-and-true method to sustain success in the NFL is to build through the NFL Draft, and we have seen some recent Broncos' draft picks really breakout.

Guys like Marvin Mims Jr, Nik Bonitto, Jonathon Cooper, and Riley Moss really took strides in 2024. It's a huge testament to the sharp draft eye that GM George Paton has and the strong coaching staff that has developed these players. Colston Loveland is probably a safe pick for the Denver Broncos in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

He is a very good prospect and shores up a huge position of need. Let's not overthink this.