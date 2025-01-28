Broncos could make a shocking splash by signing this pass rusher in 2025

As the Denver Broncos enter the 2025 offseason, the team has plenty of cap space to work with to build off of their surprising and successful 2024 campaign. The team's season ended with a mostly disappointing Wild Card loss to the Bills, and one could argue their lack of pass-rush off the edges on Allen is a major reason for the loss.

The Broncos set a franchise record for sacks and led the league in the category, but the team could always use to add to their strengths.

Could the Broncos sign old division rival Khalil Mack to bolster EDGE group?

Former Raider and Charger Khalil Mack is set to hit the open market and could be a strong fit for the Broncos after he reportedly decided he will return for another season in the NFL next year. Mack racked up six sacks in 2024, adding to his career total that now sits at 107.5. Mack would not be a starter in Denver, but if he were to be willing to take a depth role, he would be an incredible third-rusher option for the Broncos.

On a few fronts, it would make sense for the Broncos to add proven depth to their pass-rush group. Their group is largely untested on the NFL level, and recession is always a possibility for their rotation. Their group is young, and arguably all of their depth and rotational pass rushers are largely unproven. Edge rusher Jonah Elliss ended the season needing shoulder surgery following a substantial injury in Denver's playoff loss to Buffalo, so his health might be a bit of a question heading into the regular season for the Broncos.

The Broncos have seen time and time again that there simply is no such thing as too much depth, and that not enough depth is one of the secret killers in the NFL. Denver had one of the NFL's best cornerback groups this season, but their depth was tested on multiple occasions, and having strong depth in rookie Kris Abrams-Draine paid off big time. Conversely, their lack of offensive play-making depth reared its ugly head on multiple occasions this season.

One of the other aspects that Khalil Mack could bring to the table is a familiarity with the AFC West, which can be helpful in what figures to be one of football's toughest divisions again next season, especially after a shocking decision from the Raiders.

He has been chasing after Patrick Mahomes for years and can offer insights into what part of the Broncos' offensive line he felt comfortable rushing against and where he perceived weaknesses to be. The future Hall of Famer will surely have his choices for a new gig next year, but Denver should be a team with their hat in the ring.