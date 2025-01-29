Sean Payton called the NFC South home for years, so the Denver Broncos should look to the division when free agency opens up. The Broncos are approaching a very crucial offseason. They have found a franchise QB and were able to win 10 games and make the postseason in 2024.

Folks, the team now has an open window to make a run at this thing. With Russell Wilson's dead cap falling to $32 million in 2025, Denver has money to spend in free agency. They also have their own first and second-round picks in the NFL Draft for the first time since 2021.

It could be a legendary offseason for the franchise. And I would expect Denver to be calculated but aggressive in free agency. Could they pursue these four free agents from the NFC South?

4 free agents from Sean Payton's old division the Broncos should sign

Drew Dalman, Center

One of the best OL free agents on the market is Drew Dalman, the Atlanta Falcons' starting center. According to PFF, Dalman graded out as the 4th-best center in football in 2024 and had a stellar 79.8 run block grade, which was 5th among centers. I understand that some people do not trust PFF's grades, so I am merely posting these for those that do trust them.

On the flip side, Broncos' starting center Luke Wattenberg was given a run blocking grade of 56.9 from PFF, which ranked 41st among centers. Now yes, Wattenberg was stellar in pass blocking, but it's clear that he is just a 'fine' option at center. Denver should take their OL to another level and sign Dalman, who is simply a better player.

Jordan, Fuller, Safety

In 2023, Jordan Fuller started all 17 games for the Los Angeles Rams and had three interceptions, eight passes defended, three forced fumbles, and 94 total tackles. He allowed an 86 passer rating in coverage.

Well, in 2024 with the Carolina Panthers, Fuller played in just nine games and was not all that productive. It might be a case of Fuller being in the wrong defensive scheme. With him being a free agent this coming offseason and having proof of being a good player in this league, he could be a modest upgrade over PJ Locke III, who was dreadful in 2024.

The Broncos have to find an upgrade at safety. They did just that with Brandon Jones last year. Why can't they do it again this year with someone like Jordan Fuller?

Juwan Johnson, Tight End

Someone that we have talked about quite a bit, tight end Juwan Johnson would provide an immediate boost to the Denver Broncos' tight end room, which was among the worst in the NFL.

Johnson isn't elite by any means, but he'll catch 45-50 passes for the team. Over the last three seasons with the New Orleans Saints, Johnson has hauled in 14 touchdown receptions on 129 receptions for 1,424 yards. It's not a secret that the Broncos are also probably going to have strong interest in Johnson on a two or three-year deal, and this still allows the Broncos to pick a rookie tight end in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Juwan Johnson makes a ton of sense for Denver.

Chris Godwin, Wide Receiver

Chris Godwin was on pace for well over 1,000 receiving yards in 2024 before a dislocated ankle ended his season. Godwin is still a productive player and was putting up some great numbers despite sharing the wealth with Mike Evans, a future Hall of Famer.

Godwin could hit the open market this offseason, and he fits right into that 'z' role on offense for the Denver Broncos. The sure-handed Godwin would provide an instant boost to the team's WR room and would give the Broncos a very underrated WR trio alongside Courtland Sutton and Marvin Mims Jr.

Adding someone like Godwin would also make life a lot easier for the other wide receivers in the room. Chris Godwin would be a stellar addition to the offense.