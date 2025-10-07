Entering the Week, there was considerable pressure on the Broncos to keep pace in the AFC West. Denver was in a precarious spot at 2-2, especially with the Chargers already owning at least half of the season series and the Chiefs coming off a major win over the Ravens. A Broncos loss with two expected wins by their AFC West competition could have put their season on the ropes early.

Even as Denver's deficit in Philadelphia sat at 14 points early in the fourth quarter, it was beginning to seem as though a return to the playoffs would be in question for the Broncos. Against all odds, Denver came storming back, stunned the Eagles, and pulled off the most important upset of the young NFL season. Given that the Broncos were the only AFC contender in the early window, it was the perfect start for the week.

Following Denver's win, the Chargers looked lifeless against a Commanders team that saw the return of Jayden Daniels, dropping their matchup 27-10. Since knocking off the Broncos in dramatic fashion, the Chargers are 0-2. A little over a day later, the Chiefs dramatically blew a late lead, losing 31-28 to a suddenly formidable Jaguars team.

Week 5 turned out perfectly for the Broncos after Chiefs' loss

If you were to ask Sean Payton what his ideal week in the AFC West looked like, odds are he would point to a Broncos win and three losses from the rest of the division. Thankfully for Payton, the AFC West went a combined 1-3 this past week, with the Broncos accounting for the only win within the division. Denver has made up all the ground it lost to the Chargers in the divisional standings and remains a game clear of the Chiefs.

This week could not have gone any better for the Broncos. Denver now heads into a Sunday morning matchup with a lowly Jets team, while the Chiefs prepare for a Sunday night matchup against the Lions, who are averaging 35 points per game. If the Broncos can take care of the Jets and the Lions can knock off the Chiefs, Denver will sit at 4-2 while the Chiefs fall to 2-4.

As for the Chargers, they have an easier draw with the Dolphins this week, but there's always the trick of sitting on the sideline with the beating Florida sun in 85+ degree heat. We also shouldn't chalk up wins for the Chargers on the road, considering they lost in New York to a Giants team that sits at 1-4 after losing in New Orleans. There's potential for another perfect week for the Denver Broncos.