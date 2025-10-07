Broncos' upcoming schedule gives them an unfairly awesome advantage in the AFC

The Denver Broncos have a very favorable schedule coming up following their London trip, and it almost feels unfair. Denver gets ahead of the curve a bit with their win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Denver gets out of this tough three-game stretch at a respectable 2-1.

Now 3-2 overall on the season, the team will embark on their softest stretch of the season. Denver's schedule does get a bit harder after the bye week, but that's not for a while, so we can focus on the games Denver has coming up.

In Week 6, the Broncos play their first international game since 2022 and head to London to face the Jets, and it's technically an away game for the Broncos, which is amazing. The Jets should be a very winnable game for Denver, and it could be in blowout fashion. Well, when you look at the games following Week 6, it actually feels like a hilarious advantage for Denver in the AFC.

Broncos' upcoming schedule after London trip is hilariously unfair for the rest of the AFC

Following Denver's Week 6 international showdown in London against the New York Jets, their following five games heading into the bye week look like this:



Week 7 vs. New York Giants

Week 8 vs. Dallas Cowboys

Week 9 @ Houston Texans

Week 10 vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Week 11 vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Not only are there four weaker teams after Week 6, but four of these five games are at home. This is an MLB-type of homestand for the Denver Broncos. These five opponents combine for a record of 8-15-1 before the Chiefs' Monday Night Football result against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Simply put, I don't think it's insane to argue that the Denver Broncos should win all five of these games, but obviously winning four has to be the minimum here. Denver established themselves and put the NFL on notice a bit with their Week 5 win.

An 18-point fourth quarter against the defending Super Bowl champions was nothing to scoff at, and now that the tough stretch of the schedule is behind them, it is time for the Broncos to kick things into another gear and go on a massive run here.

If so, the Denver Broncos could have a ton of wins by the time their bye week rolls around in Week 12, setting themselves up nicely for a potential run at the AFC West title following the bye.