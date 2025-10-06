Two major reasons why the Broncos can't overlook the Jets despite 0-5 start

Following their incredible come-from-behind victory on Sunday afternoon, the Broncos must feel as though they are on cloud nine. Denver was able to outscore the defending champion Eagles 18-0 in the final period of play, completing an incredible comeback that resulted in a 21-17 Broncos victory. Denver now prepares to head to London with all the momentum in the world behind them.

The Broncos must be careful in their upcoming game, however. To be blunt, not many teams have ever looked as bad as the 0-5 and takeaway-less Jets currently do. Despite that, the Jets can still find a way to present a unique challenge to the Broncos. Denver dominated on both sides of the ball down the stretch on Sunday, but can't let their guard down in London.

This might not be a traditional "trap" game, but the Broncos can still find themselves in a difficult position if they lose focus against the Jets. Not only losing focus, but letting themselves get bested by two men, specifically, both of whom have familiarity with the Broncos. If Denver loses focus or lets the hype from Sunday's win get the best of them, it could result in leaving London with the NFL's worst loss of the year.

Denver can't let the combination of Darren Mougey and Justin Fields beat them on Sunday morning

If there is one current GM in football who will have a strong understanding of what the Broncos and Sean Payton are all about, it would be Darren Mougey of the Jets. Mougey spent 13 years with the Broncos and was general manager George Paton's right-hand man as he and Payton rebuilt the Broncos roster into a playoff team. Mougey might have as good a pulse on the Broncos as anyone around the league.

One of Mougey's first major decisions as head man of the Jets was to find a new starting quarterback, and he decided on former Steeler and Bear Justin Fields. Of note, Mougey had firsthand exposure to Fields last season when he marched into Denver and knocked off the Broncos. Fields played an unspectacular game, but did more than enough to beat the Broncos.

It would be a brutal mistake for the Broncos to overlook a matchup against a quarterback who beat them last year and a general manager who knows their team better than some current executives. A loss to the Jets would do major damage to Denver's playoff aspirations and could be enough to lead to major cracks in their foundation. Denver can't lose focus heading into Week 6, and needs to take advantage of a brutal Jets roster.