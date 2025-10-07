3 reasons why Broncos will win the AFC West following Week 5 comeback

The Denver Broncos are now 3-2 and are tied for the best record in the division. Can they actually win the AFC West this year? Denver all of a sudden finds itself in a good position in the AFC West. After a shaky 1-2 start, the Broncos have not only rattled off two wins in a row, but the LA Chargers have now lost two games in a row.

At this point in time, the result of the Chiefs' Monday Night Football showdown isn't known, but even if they do win, it would be a three-way tie with a 3-2 record atop the division. Overall, Denver has as good of a chance as any other team in the NFL to win the division this year.

We outlined three reasons why the Broncos could be on the cusp of doing this in the 2025 NFL Season.

Here's why the Denver Broncos can win the AFC West in the 2025 NFL Season

Denver still has the best roster in the division

This was the case in the offseason, during the preseason, and still the case now. The Denver Broncos are simply the most talented team in the AFC West, and it's not really much of a discussion. This defense is arguably the best in the NFL (again), and, yet again, Denver has a top-tier OL and now a very encouraging group of playmakers led by Courtland Sutton, JK Dobbins, Marvin Mims Jr, and others.

At the end of the day, coaching matters a ton, but simply being more talented than opponents is something that Denver can flex in most of their remaining games, and I am really encouraged by this team's chances to perhaps win four of their five remaining divisional games.

The LA Chargers are falling apart

With Omarion Hampton going on IR, Najee Harris being out for the season, and the team simply not being very deep or all that talented, the Chargers are seeing things slip away. Honestly, a lot of this could have been avoided, but GM Joe Hortiz clearly failed in many regards.

This is not the same Chargers' team that beat the Chiefs, Raiders, and Broncos in the first three weeks of the 2025 NFL Season, as even QB Justin Herbert has put the ball in harm's way over the past three games. The momentum has totally evaporated from their sails, and this could impact them the rest of the way, as there aren't many clear-cut options to improve the roster in-season.

The desired Bo Nix breakout could be in the works

Bo Nix has really cleaned things up over the past four games. He's thrown seven touchdowns, two interceptions, has a 96 passer rating, and has added 927 yards. Over the last month, Nix is on a 30 touchdown, nine interception pace, and that would absolutely quality as a 'breakout' season.

With how much Denver was hyped up in the offseason, it isn't surprising to see that some people have expected more from Nix and Denver, but with how the team has looked over the last two games, that coveted breakout could be on the way.