Broncos' Week 15 bold predictions include massive game-sealing turnover

The Denver Broncos will have a lot at stake in Week 15. They would clinch a playoff spot with a win and could also get one game closer to the AFC West title, which will now be won by the Broncos or Los Angeles Chargers, as the Kansas City Chiefs are mathematically eliminated from AFC West contention.

Denver welcomes the 9-3-1 Green Bay Packers to town in their first home game in nearly a month. If the Broncos hope to win this game, it will be a legitimate team effort, as Green Bay is a juggernaut and one of the five best teams in the league.

Let's get into our weekly bold predictions for the Broncos and Packers.

Broncos earn another explosive win in Week 15 bold predictions against the Packers

Bo Nix tosses at least three touchdown passes for the first time since October 26th

Bo Nix has not had at least three touchdown passes in a game since October 26th against the Dallas Cowboys, which is actually a bit shocking. Nix tends to rise to the moment and plays better when the stakes are higher. Denver is home for the first time since November 16th, which is nearly a month, so he'll feed off the home crowd and will toss at least three touchdown passes.

Nix has played 14 home games in his NFL career. The Broncos are 12-2 in those games, and the second-year QB has tossed 29 touchdown passes at home, which is just over two per game. Of his seven career games with at least three touchdown passes, five of them were at home.

RJ Harvey has his first 100-yard rushing game of his young career

The Green Bay Packers' run defense has not been good over the past month and a half, so the Denver Broncos should have a great opportunity to capitalize on that in Week 15. RJ Harvey having the first 100-yard rushing game of his career would be ideal, as Denver would control the clock and be able to have extended drives, much like they did in Week 14. With the stakes high and the Packers struggling to stop the run recently, Harvey rushes for triple digits.

Defense seals the win with a game-ending interception

Let's get super bold. The Broncos' defense, a unit that has struggle to generate turnovers all year, will seal the win with a game-ending interception on the Packers' final offensive drive. The Broncos haven't lost at home in over a year and have won 10 games in a row - this team is figuring out how to close out games at a higher level than any team in the league right now.

The last time Denver had a game of this magnitude at home was quite literally their last home game, a win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Denver's defense comes through in Week 15.