Bo Nix gave hilarious response to Broncos being underdogs against Packers

The Denver Broncos have won 10-straight games this season, and they've won 10-straight games at home dating back to last year. But the oddsmakers don't care.

The Broncos are somewhat surprising 2.5-point home underdogs against the Green Bay Packers given the fact that they've been so dominant at home for such a long stretch, and also the fact that both of these teams have been playing pretty well.

Of course, being a surprise underdog, all the coaches and players are going to be asked about their thoughts on it. Broncos quarterback Bo Nix is always great in his media availability, but the response he gave when asked about his team being an underdogt this week was as hilarious as it was priceless.

Bo Nix only cares about his mom's prediction for Broncos-Packers, not the Vegas odds

Bo Nix with the best answer when asked how he feels about being home underdogs to the Packers this weekend:

"I don't really care. My mom thinks we'll win, so that's all that matters" 😂

This is such a great response.

Nix has always had a little bit of an edge to him at the podium, giving off an extremely confident vibe. What we see from Nix in games is an unflappable mentality no matter the situation. He's unbothered by having to make big throws in clutch situations, and he's proven to have ice water in his veins.

This is the same type of competitive mentality, but channeled in a very different way. And it adds even more to his charm as a leader on this team.

The Broncos are going to be able to use the fact that they are underdogs according to the oddsmakers in Vegas as a bit of a chip on their shoulder going into this weekend. Even after winnin 10-straight games and getting to 11-2, they are still not being thought of as a truly elite team.

It's more about the mentality inside that locker room, and who you choose to believe in what they say about you.

This Broncos team was considered arguably the worst team in the NFL at the beginning of last season. Sean Payton was thought to be a fool by many for taking a job in the same division as Patrick Mahomes. Bo Nix was never supposed to be a first-round pick last year. The Russell Wilson dead cap was supposed to cripple the team.

And on and on.

Now, this is just the latest thing the team has to brush off as insignificant. And whatever extra motivation it can give them on the field is icing on the cake.

Plus, it helps to know that Bo Nix's mom believes they're going to win. Mom knows best.