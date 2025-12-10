ESPN analyst refuses to admit the truth about Bo Nix and the Broncos

Admitting you're wrong is hard. Continuing to die on the same hill instead of admitting you're wrong? Well, depending on who you are, it's unprofessional at best, and disrespectful at worst.

Anytime you're winning a lot, like the Denver Broncos are, people are going to try and poke holes in your success. There is always balance in the force. Nobody is going to be unanimously liked or respected, and we've seen that with the Kansas City Chiefs in recent years.

It should come as no surprise, then, that folks at ESPN like Benjamin Solak, are refusing to acknowledge the truth about the Broncos and quarterback Bo Nix, despite the way they've been playing this season.

ESPN analyst Benjamin Solak refuses to admit the truth about Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos

Before the Broncos beat the Raiders in Week 14, Solak made a bold prediction for the weekend that the Raiders could upset the Broncos.

So ESPN’s @BenjaminSolak says we shouldn’t be surprised if Denver has their “big loss” due to us having a “shorter week.”



Hey, @BenjaminSolak - Does this logic mean any team playing at 3:25pm is coming off a “shorter week” when they play a team that is coming off a 12:00 game? pic.twitter.com/GiiUvTgel1 — Ben (@HarveyFor6) December 6, 2025

Solak has been off the mark about Bo Nix from before day one. He openly declared that there was no way that Nix (or Michael Penix Jr.) would be selected in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. In fact, he thought Nix was a "Day 2, Day 3" type of player on tape from his time at Oregon.

He scoffed at the idea that Nix could be QB3 or even QB4 according to some scouts, and said that it was purely pre-draft hype for the quarterback position. He actually compared Nix's pre-draft "profile" to that of Matt Corral.

He once accused Bo Nix of "cosplaying" as a pocket passer at the quarterback position during his rookie season.

Once again, you can never expect any team to be unanimously respected. Certainly not quarterbacks. But when it comes to someone who is specifically hired to provide analysis of the game, you expect more objective analsys overall.

It feels like Solak represents a sect of people out there in the footbal analytics realm who refuse to see past their preconceived notions with Bo Nix. They are more than willing to look for any sort of confirmation bias they can find when he makes mistakes, but what about when it comes to him playing far better than their wildest expectations?

Matt Corral is a pretty low bar to clear. He's no longer in the league.

Objectively speaking, Nix has been the best quarterback in the 2024 class for the past two seasons, even if Drake Maye has been the most impressive of the group this year. We have a two-year sample from Nix at this point where he's had his struggles, but he's also proven to be a franchise player at the position and one of the most clutch quarterbacks in the league.

If only folks who make the types of claims and predictions to drag him and the Broncos down would admit when they're wrong.