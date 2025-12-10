When the Denver Broncos square off with the Green Bay Packers this Sunday afternoon in Denver, two unique teams are going to take the field. Franchises lauded for their offensive histories, the teams of Aaron Rodgers and Peyton Manning, Brett Favre and John Elway, and now Jordan Love and Bo Nix, aren't elite scoring teams in 2025. Despite that, both teams sit in first place in their divisions.

Both teams score more than enough to be legitimate contenders: the Broncos are 14th in team PPG, with the Packers 10th. Both teams find their current success in a few specific categories: defense and sacks.

Through 14 weeks, the Broncos are 4th in defensive PPG, 1st in sacks recorded, and 1st in sacks allowed per game. As for the Packers? They are 6th in defensive PPG, 11th in sacks recorded, and 6th in sacks allowed per game.

These two teams are eerily similar in a few key statistics that typically indicate the type of team that can contend for a Super Bowl title. Considering the abilities and strengths of these two teams, the Broncos could be hosting a Super Bowl preview in Denver this weekend. If that is the case, who has the advantage heading into Week 15?

Do the Broncos or Packers hold the advantage heading into a potential Super Bowl preview this week?

The Broncos get the chance to host a matchup between the AFC's top seed and the NFC's second seed, a rare in-season matchup of teams of this caliber this late into the season. Love brings one of the NFL's more underrated MVP campaigns with 22 scores through the air and just four giveaways. His stats stand out far more than those of Nix, who has over twice as many picks as Love, but his clutch stats don't quite add up to Bo's.

Nix currently leads the NFL in comeback wins in 2025, sharing the spot with Caleb Williams of the Bears, who the Packers knocked off last week in Green Bay. Nix leads the NFL in most offensive stats in the fourth quarter, and his 18-point comeback in under six minutes remains the NFL's most improbable win this season. Denver just knows how to win.

Defensively, not many teams compare to the Broncos. Denver still leads the league in sacks by an insane margin; they have a significantly better PPG mark than the Packers, and are arguably football's most explosive defense.

When trying to gauge who should win this matchup, the reality paints a simple picture: The Broncos have the defensive edge, and simply know how to win games. After all, which team leads the NFL in one-score wins and is on the league's longest winning streak? If this is a Super Bowl preview, advantage to Sean Payton and his Denver Broncos.