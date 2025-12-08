NFL Power Rankings, Week 15: Broncos cemented atop AFC West rankings

After the first full week of December action, the Broncos ended the week with a commanding lead in the AFC West. Following their Week 14 win over the Raiders in Las Vegas, the Broncos are on the cusp of wrapping up an AFC West title. There have been different trials and tribulations for this team over the course of the season, but they have been arguably the steadiest team in the league all year.

Right behind Denver in the division, no contender has faced more adversity this year than the Los Angeles Chargers. Several key starters in franchise pieces have missed considerable time this year, including both of their starting tackles being out all year. They faced an interesting test this week with an Eagles team that is somewhere between a Super Bowl contender and needing to make fundamental coaching changes this spring.

For the second time this season, the Kansas City Chiefs played a do-or-die elimination-style game. Their first one did not go well on Thanksgiving as they lost to the Cowboys. The Chiefs have a ton of work to do this spring, regardless of how their season ends. As for the Raiders... we are one week closer to no more Raiders football in 2025. Hopefully for John Spytek, their general manager, he's done homework on the quarterbacks in this year's draft. This could be their year to nab one.

NFL Power Rankings, Week 15: Broncos ending Chiefs reign a foregone conclusion

4) Las Vegas Raiders: Some form of organizational direction

Everything has gone wrong for the Raiders this season, but a Titans win in Week 14 helped their chances of obtaining the top overall selection in a loaded draft class. With their loss, the Raiders join a trio of teams, the Giants and Titans as well, at 2-11 and in the lead for the top selection. If the season ended today, they'd pick second after the Giants and be in a prime spot to land Fernando Mendoza, this draft's consensus top quarterback.

3) Kansas City Chiefs: Tangible success from recent draft selections

The Chiefs' dynasty has fallen off incredibly quickly, and not many can pinpoint why. Looking at their drafts of late, their lack of production has been a major issue. Rashee Rice was taken in the second round of the 2023 draft, but is the only contributor of note from that group. First-rounder Felix Anudike-Uzomah has three career sacks to his name and has spent all of 2025 on injured reserve. This team got old very quickly, and almost none of their young talent has stepped up in recent years.

2) Los Angeles Chargers: No more significant injury scares

Effectively, all important stories around the Chargers this season have included injuries in some form. Whether it be injury replacements, if starters will be down for the entire year, or when injured players can return, injuries dominate the Chargers' season far more often than most other teams. Omarion Hampton is expected back this week, which will be a major boost to their offensive attack. Of note, Justin Herbert is currently playing through a left-hand fracture that he sustained last week.

1) Denver Broncos: Legitimate running success without JK Dobbins

The Broncos got their first dabble of success without Dobbins this week as they rushed for over 150 yards as a team, with a whopping six Broncos recording a carry. RJ Harvey led the way with 17 carries for 75 yards, the largest workload and output of his young career. In total, the team recorded 152 yards on 31 carries, their best performance on the ground since Dobbins went down.