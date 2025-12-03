Broncos can clinch AFC West title a lot sooner than you might think

Now at 10-2, the Denver Broncos are stop the AFC West yet again and still in a great spot to earn the top seed for the AFC playoffs. Right now, this season is shaping up a lot like 2015, and some have keyed in on these similarities.

Right now, it would be a massive shock if Denver didn't capture the division title, and depending on what happens in the coming weeks, not only could the Broncos clinch a playoff spot for the second year in a row, but they could actually clinch the AFC West title with multiple weeks left in the season, which would have been unheard of before the year began.

And the clinching scenario is actually quite simple for Denver, but they would need a couple of results to go their way. Let's get into the scenario that could happen as early as Week 15.

The rooting guide is simple over the next two weeks for the Denver Broncos

Here are the upcoming games for the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers, an 8-4 team that sits in second place in the division:



Broncos (10-2)



Week 14 @ Las Vegas Raiders

Week 15 vs. Green Bay Packers



Chargers (8-4)



Week 14 vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Week 15 @ Kansas City Chiefs

All that needs to happen, and I say 'all' lightly, as this is the NFL, is the Broncos to win the next two, and the Chargers to lose the next two. Even if the Chiefs were to win the next two and get to 8-6, both LA and KC would be at 8-6, and the Broncos would be at 12-2.

The AFC West race would be mathematically over, as in this scenario, the Chiefs and Chargers would only be able to win out for an 11-6 record, and with Denver already at 12 wins, the division race is finished, and the Broncos would then turn their attention to earning the no. 1 overall seed.

A huge reason why this could happen is the Chargers' tough next two games, as the Eagles are formidable, and the Chiefs are typically always a tough out at home, so this isn't some crazy scenario. All Denver has to do here is take care of the lowly Raiders and keep the winning streak alive at home against the Packers.

This is the earliest Denver would be able to clinch the AFC West in the 2025 NFL Season.