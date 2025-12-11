3 Broncos' starters who must have a big game to secure win over the Packers

The Denver Broncos host the Green Bay Packers in Week 15 in what could be the biggest game of the season for both teams, and some have even wondered if this game could be a preview of Super Bowl 60 in February.

Both Denver and Green Bay have elements of a juggernaut, Super Bowl-winning team, and you could argue that these are the two best teams in the NFL through the first 14 weeks of the season. If Denver hopes to win this one, they'll need some top performances from a few key players.

We outlined a few starters who must have a big game if Denver hopes to win.

These Broncos' starters need to have a big game to secure a win

RJ Harvey

Across the first seven games of the season, the Green Bay Packers had allowed triple-digit rushing yards just once. Over their past six games, they have allowed triple-digit rushing yards in five of those games, now allowing 127.7 yards per game during that stretch. The Broncos, simply put, will need to be able to control the clock and run the ball if they hope to win this one.

The Packers are a very good team period, and Denver allowing that offense back on the field more than they should be would be a recipe for disaster. Starting running back RJ Harvey needs to build on his big performance and own the backfield. Week 15 would be a perfect time for his first 100-yard rushing game of his young career.

Bo Nix

Packers' quarterback Jordan Love has played his tail off this year and is honestly a fringe-MVP candidate at this point. He's thrown 22 touchdown passes against four interceptions and has been on fire for most of the season. If the Broncos hope to beat the Packers in Week 15, Bo Nix will need to have a healthy performance himself. Simply going toe-to-toe with Jordan Love in Denver, which is very doable, would be enough for the Broncos to win this huge game.

Someone along the defensive line

To piggyback off the last point; with how well Jordan Love has played this year, it would be neat to see someone along the defensive line, or multiple players, get into the backfield to force Love into some difficult throws. Denver probably needs a turnover in this game to steal a possession or even ice a win, and something like a strip sack or getting pressure on Love to force him into a bad throw that gets intercepted would be idea.

The Broncos' defensive line is the most explosive in the NFL, and Week 15 would be a great time for that unit to be at their best.