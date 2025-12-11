Bo Nix is closing in on a record current held by a former Broncos' quarterback

Denver Broncos' quarterback Bo Nix has begun his career better than most young quarterbacks in the history of the game. He and the Broncos have won 21 of their first 30 games since the start of 2024, and there are still four games left in the regular season.

Many people still aren't buying into Nix, even going as far as calling the Broncos frauds. Well, Denver keeps proving the hater wrong, and Nix continues to ascend to the top of the NFL hierarchy. Now at 11-2, Denver has not only eclipsed their win total from the 2024 season, but they have won double-digit games back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2014 and 2015.

Not only that, but Nix is approaching a record that is currently held by a former Denver quarterback, and he is in range to hold that record for his own if all goes well.

Bo Nix is approaching record for most wins in a quarterbacks first two seasons, held by Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson currently has the most wins by a quarterback in his first two seasons in the league, which were 2012 and 2013 with the Seattle Seahawks. Seattle ended up winning 24 regular season games. Right now, Denver is at 21 regular season wins with four games remaining.

Here are the Broncos' four remaining regular season games:



Week 15 vs. Green Bay Packers

Week 16 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 17 @ Kansas City Chiefs

Week 18 vs. Los Angeles Chargers

If the team were to win out, they'd finish 15-2 on the season and have 25 wins since the start of 2024, which would be the most wins by a QB in their first two seasons, but the Broncos need three wins to tie Wilson's record.

Now, yes, wins aren't necessarily a QB stat, but the NFL obviously acknowledges wins for quarterbacks, and Bo Nix is approaching an all-time record. Denver should be able to at least split their remaining four games, ideally winning one of those games against the LA Chargers.

But at the end of the day, Denver is 11-2 for a reason, and they have not lost at home in over a year. While some might think the Broncos are fraudulent, the record and what we've seen through nearly two years say the total opposite.

Can Bo Nix and the Broncos win out and carve out one of the most successful two-season stretches in the history of the franchise?