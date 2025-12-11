3 teams the Denver Broncos should want to play in the 2025 playoffs

The Denver Broncos could clinch a playoff spot with a win in Week 15 over the Green Bay Packers, and they could clinch the AFC West title as early as Week 16. Things have only begun to heat up for Denver, as they are on the cusp of their second postseason berth in a row.

They have also eclipsed their win total from the 2024 NFL Season and could win out for a ridiculous 15-2 record, which feels insane to even think about. Denver also has to play the Jaguars, Chargers, and Chiefs to finish out the regular season.

But we took things a step further and talked about three teams the Broncos should want to see in the playoffs this year.

The Denver Broncos should want to see these teams during the NFL playoffs

Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers have dealt with poor offensive line play for most of the season and obviously do not have Rashawn Slater or Joe Alt, so Justin Herbert has constantly been under pressure this year and has been sacked 45 times. He's also 0-2 in his career in the playoffs with two touchdowns against four interceptions, so this QB and this team are not built for the postseason at all.

Indianapolis Colts

What the Indianapolis Colts have done recently has been well-documented at this point. The team signed Philip Rivers to the practice squad, and we could see him on the field sooner than later. The Colts have now lost four of five games after a strong 7-1 start and would limp into the postseason if they were able to get one of those final Wild Card seeds. It feels like one of Riley Leonard or Rivers would be starting for this team in the playoffs. Both QBs are massive question marks right now and would be a very easy target for the Broncos' defense.

Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars kind of have that upstart, frisky element that the 2024 Denver Broncos had. Both teams have and had shocked the NFL world. Jacksonville is likely making the playoffs this year, but between the brand-new coaching staff and good-not-great roster, the Jags are likely looking at a one-and-done postseason.

And that is OK! This team clearly hired the right head coach, but it might take another offseason to get into contender status. The inexperience of the team would prevent them from winning a game, in my opinion, and they simply would not have close to enough roster talent to dethrone in the Broncos in the playoffs.