Broncos walking into an avoidable disaster that could derail their season

There may not be many teams that have a better roster than the Broncos, but that doesn't mean things will go smoothly.

You really just have to give a ton of credit to Sean Payton and George Paton for the amount of talent they have brought onto the team in recent years, and Payton's top-tier coaching staff has also been key in developing young players.

Denver absolutely made a push this offseason - they made some bold free agency moves and somehow made their already elite defense better. The Broncos brought on key talent on offense as well. When you take an aerial view of this roster, there isn't much of anything to complain about, but they may have gotten themselves into an avoidable disaster that could end their 2025 season.

Broncos may regret not doing more at inside linebacker for 2025

You have to wonder if Denver did have Dre Greenlaw atop their wish list at ILB in free agency. The veteran LB came over from the San Francisco 49ers on a three-year deal. He's set to play in his age-28 season but does have a lengthy injury history.

Greenlaw is that type of player who often gets the "when he's healthy..." line, which isn't ideal. Furthermore, Denver has Alex Singleton on the wrong side of 30 coming back from a torn ACL, so that also isn't ideal.

Behind them are Drew Sanders and Justin Strnad, two unproven inside linebackers. When you look at just how good this roster is, you almost wonder if Denver did indeed drop the ball at ILB. If one of Singelton or Greenlaw goes down with an injury in 2025, that could derail the entire unit, as the ILBs are right in the heart of that defense.

There are still some free agents on the market who could help. While CJ Mosely retired, Ja'Whaun Bentley is still available and could be a great addition and a high-end insurance option. Kyzir White is another player at ILB still on the open market.

The hope here is that Alex Singleton and Dre Greenlaw both stay on the field and start all 17 games for the Broncos - if that's the case, the entire defense is going to benefit and could turn into, unquestionably, the best unit in football.