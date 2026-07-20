Broncos trade multiple starters in pre-training camp 53-man roster predictions

The Denver Broncos are in pursuit of the franchise's fourth Super Bowl victory, and with training camp on the doorstep, we're all wondering which group of 53 players is going to help them get it done.

The Broncos have emphasized continuity in a big way over the past few seasons, building something special with the core group of players they have in place. But the only constant in the NFL, as we all know, is change.

At this point, the Broncos are really only replacing one starter on the entire team from last year: Defensive tackle John Franklin-Myers. And even Franklin-Myers didn't even play 50 percent of the defensive snaps last season, so the Broncos are really in an enviable position with the roster they have in place right now.

So who will be leading the Broncos to victory in Super Bowl LXI? We're going to make a bold 53-man roster prediction that actually includes a couple of trades. Even if trades seem unlikely for the Broncos right now, there are some situations that could make sense contract-wise for the team to maximize the value of each player on the roster, taking some calculated risks in the process.

Broncos trade multiple players in pre-training camp 53-man roster predictions

Quarterback: 2 (2/53)

Bo Nix

Sam Ehlinger

Trade prediction: Jarrett Stidham to the New York Jets

For our first bold 53-man roster prediction, we've got the Broncos keeping just two quarterbacks (again), but this time, it's Sam Ehlinger as the backup to Bo Nix with Jarrett Stidham getting shipped off to the New York Jets.

Because of the way the Broncos shuffled Ehlinger up and down off the practice squad last year, it's possible they could just try the same thing again in 2026. But Stidham's opportunity in the AFC Championship Game has led the Broncos to a true competition for the backup job heading into training camp. And it sounded like Ehlinger was making progress toward taking Stidham's job during OTAs and minicamp.

The New York Jets have a very shaky quarterback situation right now with Geno Smith atop the depth chart. Stidham has relationship equity there with GM Darren Mougey, and Sean Payton obviously has a relationship with Jets head coach Aaron Glenn.

The Jets could realistically give Stidham the chance to start games and earn a nice contract in free agency while also giving the Broncos back at least something for him, even if it's just a late-round pick swap. Either way, keeping two quarterbacks on the roster seems like the right number given the depth elsewhere on this roster for the Broncos.

Running Back: 3 (5/53)

JK Dobbins

RJ Harvey

Jonah Coleman

The Broncos still have a couple of experienced backs on their roster this offseason in Jaleel McLaughlin and Tyler Badie. Either of those guys could easily be on a 53-man roster prediction right now, especially given the fact that they have been around since the beginning of the Sean Payton era (and in Badie's case, even longer), but last season was their greatest opportunity yet.

And neither player seized that opportunity.

With the arrival of 4th-round pick Jonah Coleman, the Broncos have a clear trio to move into the season with at the running back position. And if they can swing it, getting one of those other two guys to agree to a deal to come back to the practice squad would be ideal. But with the running game in its greatest hour of need, neither of those players rose to the occasion. They'll have to be undeniable during camp and preseason games to force Payton to keep a 4th back.

Wide Receiver: 6 (11/53)

Courtland Sutton

Jaylen Waddle

Pat Bryant

Marvin Mims Jr.

Lil'Jordan Humphrey

Hakeem Butler

Trade prediction: WR Troy Franklin traded to New York Giants for EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux

Here we have a shocker that would certainly make some waves before the start of the season, but it could be beneficial for both the Broncos and the Giants.

Denver has a plethora of wide receivers on the roster, and after the trade to acquire Jaylen Waddle, there's not much of a clarified role now or going forward for Troy Franklin. The Broncos' pecking order shifted in the second half of last season with Pat Bryant out-snapping Franklin, and the staff seems motivated to get Marvin Mims Jr. more involved in the offense as well.

The Broncos need to get something of strong value if they're going to actually trade Franklin, otherwise they should just keep the enviable depth. But in the spirit of making some bold predictions and thinking outside the box, a trade with the Giants (or almost any NFC East team) could make a lot of sense.

The Giants lost Wan'Dale Robinson in free agency, and there are questions about Malik Nabers' recovery timeline. The idea of Franklin becoming one of Jaxson Dart's top 2-3 targets could be really appealing to them, and they have a logjam off the edge right now.

Thibodeaux is in a contract year, and the Broncos have a situation off the field right now with Jonathon Cooper that could prompt them to move on at some point, and perhaps look for help elsewhere.

Also in this scenario, the UFL Offensive Player of the Year Hakeem Butler makes the team.

Tight End: 4 (15/53)

Adam Trautman

Evan Engram

Justin Joly

Nate Adkins

The Broncos, in this scenario, will attempt to sneak both Dallen Bentley and Caleb Lohner onto the practice squad. And the hope going into training camp and the preseason is that one or both of those guys makes an undeniable case for the 53-man roster.

But right now, the trusted Nate Adkins -- who has played a lot of special teams on top of a versatile role offensively -- gets the nod.

Offensive Line: 9 (24/53)

OT: Garett Bolles, Mike McGlinchey, Alex Palczewski, Frank Crum

OG: Ben Powers, Quinn Meinerz, Kage Casey

OC: Luke Wattenberg, Alex Forsyth

There are really no theatrics to be seen here. The Broncos could keep a 10th offensive lineman if they feel there is one worth developing that wouldn't otherwise clear waivers, but these 9 guys seem to be locks for the team at this point. Kage Casey appears to be the starting left guard in waiting. Alex Palczewski has position flex. The Broncos' offensive line is stacked.

Defensive line: 6 (30/53)

Zach Allen

Malcolm Roach

DJ Jones

Eyioma Uwazurike

Tyler Onyedim

Sai'vion Jones

The Broncos are going with a bit of a youth movement on the defensive line here as Eyioma Uwazurike's role is poised to grow on the interior, and two unproven players -- recent 3rd-round picks Sai'vion Jones and Tyler Onyedim -- will get opportunities to help replace John Franklin-Myers immediately as rookies.

Edge Rushers: 5 (35/53)

Nik Bonitto

Jonah Elliss

Que Robinson

Dondrea Tillman

Kayvon Thibodeaux (projected trade with Giants)

At this point, there's really no way of knowing how the Broncos -- or the NFL -- will proceed with Jonathon Cooper's situation. For the time being, you have to at least plan on him not being available for some extent of time.

In that case, it's great news that the team has depth at this position. Jonah Elliss appears poised for a big breakout year in 2026 regardless of Cooper's status. The Broncos are also bullish on Que Robinson's projection entering year two.

The hypothetical addition of Kayvon Thibodeaux here would give the Broncos elite talent and depth across the board to make a run at the all-time sack record of 72.

Linebackers: 5 (40/53)

Alex Singleton

Justin Strnad

Jordan Turner

Red Murdock

Taurean York

This is the position group where the Broncos are taking seemingly the biggest risk in the depth department. They are one injury at the top of the depth chart away from a completely unproven player taking on a significant role in a top-3 defense.

Don't be surprised if they scour the waiver wire or look for trade opportunities here, either.

Cornerbacks: 5 (45/53)

Pat Surtain II

Jahdae Barron

Ja'Quan McMillian

Kris Abrams-Draine

Reese Taylor

Trade prediction: Riley Moss to the Detroit Lions for a 2nd-round pick

If the Broncos are going to trade Riley Moss, they are going to have to be blown away by an offer. The fact of the matter is, Jahdae Barron was a 1st-round pick, and he has to play. The Broncos can't realistically keep everybody on the team, and when you have a 1st-round pick in waiting, that's the position you're going to look at making a possible sacrifice.

While the Broncos might be content to ride out this season with Moss and recoup a compensatory pick in the future, if the right offer comes along, the might be ready to move on with Jahdae Barron in the starting lineup right away.

Whoever plays opposite Pat Surtain is going to be targeted a lot, and even if the Broncos do trade Riley Moss, they have a quality fail-safe in Kris Abrams-Draine, yet another starting-caliber cornerback buried on the depth chart.

Detroit needed starting corners before, but Terrion Arnold being released amidst his off-field issues amplify their need at that position. And in Detroit, Moss would have a chance to reunite with his Iowa teammate Jack Campbell and earn a big-money contract.

Safeties: 5 (50/53)

Talanoa Hufanga

Brandon Jones

Devon Key

JL Skinner

Miles Scott

We'll see how the Broncos approach the depth at the safety position, but the 5th spot might come down to rookie Miles Scott and experienced special teams ace Tycen Anderson. But the Broncos have proven in the past that they will use every avenue of roster flexibility, including initially re-signing veterans to the practice squad before ultimately shuffling them up to the roster.

Anderson is a prime candidate for exactly that.

Special teams: 3 (53/53)

K: Wil Lutz

P: Jeremy Crawshaw

LS: Luke Basso

The only true competition on special teams this offseason is happening at long snapper where the Broncos made Luke Basso a priority signing after the NFL Draft. He's competing with veteran Mitchell Fraboni.

If salary cap savings are the goal, and Basso does a good job, the Broncos might be inclined to go that direction.