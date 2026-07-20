3 burning questions the Broncos must answer when training camp rolls around

By the time July 28th rolls around, all of the Denver Broncos players will be at training camp, so it truly is right around the corner. Denver is coming off a trip to the AFC Championship Game in the 2025 NFL Season, but it didn't come without a tragic injury to Bo Nix.

With each passing game being further from the 2025 season, the Broncos surely continue to put that year behind them and also likely want 2026 to begin as quickly as possible. This franchise clearly has some unfinished business to take care of, and with how loaded the roster is, this team could truly win it all.

That doesn't mean that this team won't have some questions to answer though. Approaching training camp, there are, at least, three burning questions that the team must answer.

The Denver Broncos must answer these questions when training camp rolls around

Who gets the primary RB2 carries behind J.K. Dobbins?

J.K. Dobbins re-signed with the Broncos on a two-year deal that can be worth up to $20 million, so while he is not a bell-cow running back at this stage of his career, he's still going to get the most carries in the room. The big question here is who steps up and takes over that de-facto RB2 role. While the obvious answer might be RJ Harvey, rookie Jonah Coleman has a more complete running back profile and could be someone the Broncos like to use for mop-up duty to preserve Dobbins, and with Harvey being such an excellent receiver, it might be wise for the coaches to deploy Harvey in more of that role.

But that also does not mean Harvey can't breakout in 2026 and cement himself as the RB2 in the room, as he does appear to have the highest ceiling if he can make strides as a runner.

What is the plan of attack to replace John Franklin-Myers' production?

The Broncos were not going to re-sign John Franklin-Myers at the price that he signed on for with the Tennessee Titans. The trio of Eyioma Uwazurike, Sai'vion Jones, and Tyler Onyedim all figure to get some snaps at the position in 2026, but someone is going to have to step up to be that weekly starter.

Even with Franklin-Myers being the weekly starter at the position, he played in 46 and 49 percent of the snaps, so he was a part-time starter, but there does still have to be 'that guy' in the room who starts out opposite Zach Allen each week.

The betting favorite might be Uwazurike, but both Jones and Onyedim have nice skill sets that could factor into the mix, and there is a non-zero chance that all three are deserving of snaps. If that is the case, forming a legitimate snap count plan at the position becomes even more important.

Which wide receiver emerges as the WR3 target behind Jaylen Waddle and Courtland Sutton?

The easy answer might be Troy Franklin given his production, but there is more that meets the eye than what is on the surface. Sayre Bedinger outlined the argument in the link above, and it is quite solid, perhaps indicating that another player like Pat Bryant could step into that WR3 role in 2026.

Bryant is a bigger target who offers more as a run blocker and has more reliable hands, and all that Bryant might need here is another year of experience, which he'll now get with him being in his second year.

We all know that Jaylen Waddle and Courtland Sutton are going to be the top two targets in the room, but 100 percent of the passes can't go to those two. Beyond the top of the depth chart, the Broncos need a third wide receiver to emerge, even if they only average out to two receptions per game.