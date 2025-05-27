Broncos top free agent addition comes in shockingly high in recent rankings

The Denver Broncos made some notable free agent additions this offseason, and one of their top ones was given an insanely high ranking. Denver is in a win-now mode, and that is easily evidenced by the moves they made this offseason, as they spent big-time money on both sides of the ball and will soon trot out one of the best rosters in the NFL.

One of their top signings was Dre Greenlaw, one of the better linebackers in the NFL. The main issue with Greenlaw has been injuries, as he does have a lengthy history in that department, and he is already nursing one this offseason.

Well, he was recently given a very high ranking among all linebackers in the NFL.

Dre Greenlaw ranked as the no. 5 linebacker by PFF

Here is the ranking from Mason Cameron of PFF:

"Although he played just 34 snaps in 2024, Greenlaw was on his way to the upper echelon of linebacker play before his injury. His profile as one of the best coverage linebackers in the NFL was on full display from 2022 to 2023, when he posted a combined 88.9 PFF coverage grade.



While there are questions regarding the level he can return to, Greenlaw's ceiling is high and worthy of this lofty placement." Mason Camerone

Greenlaw's no. 5 ranking was behind Roquan Smith, Bobby Wagner, Zach Baun, and Fred Warner, and he was ranked ahead of players like Bobby Okereke, Devin Lloyd, Jack Campbell, Edgerrin Cooper, and TJ Edwards.

This honestly seems a bit high in my view, but what if the Denver Broncos did just sign a top-5 player at his position? If so, and if Greenlaw can stay on the field, the team's defense may hit a level that we have not seen perhaps since the 2015 NFL Season. On paper, Denver's defense may be on par talent-wise with that 2015 defense.

And while I did want to see more added to the offense, adding to the defense does help out the offense, so we could see Bo Nix and the offense out on the field in some incredibly favorable situations in 2025. In 2024, the defense ranked third in points allowed and led the NFL in sacks.

The offense also finished the year 10th in points scored, so the Broncos are inching closer toward legitimate contention, and Dre Greenlaw may help them get there.