3 biggest roster questions for the Broncos heading into 2025 OTAs

With OTAs beginning on Tuesday, let's dive into the biggest roster questions that the Denver Broncos will have to find answers for.

No NFL roster is perfect, and while the Denver Broncos have a good one, they have also got some questions to answer as OTAs begin and as the 2025 NFL Offseason rolls on. Hopefully we get some answers as the bulk of the offseason activities begin, as the last thing we want is parts of the roster to be vulnerable as the season begins.

Let's get into the biggest roster questions for the Denver Broncos.

Biggest roster questions for the Broncos as OTAs begin

Will the ILB position have enough?

Both Dre Greenlaw and Alex Singleton are dealing with injuries at the moment, so the ILB position is still the weakest unit on the roster, and it's also perhaps the most frail as well. If I were the Broncos, I would pursue a free agent like CJ Mosely or Ja'Whaun Bentley, but the team may want to see what they have in some of their younger players.

If the ILB position seems to still be on shaky and uncertain ground as the 2025 offseason rolls on, it would be hard to imagine that Denver does not make some sort of move, as they are patrolling the middle of the defense, so their role is clear and quite important as well.

Will another addition at running back be needed?

I do believe many Broncos fans did expect the team to do a bit more with the running back position, as the only change was really just letting Javonte Williams walk and drafting RJ Harvey in Round 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft. With how deep the RB class was, many expected Denver to double-dip at the position.

But the team seems to be high on both Harvey and Audric Estime, but as OTAs get underway, running back might be worth monitoring, as Denver could potentially use a veteran addition to at least raise the floor in the backfield.

Does someone step up at wide receiver?

We know that Courtland Sutton is the team's top WR, but he is not a no. 1, which is an issue. I would personally feel a lot better about the position if there was another players who ended up taking on a bigger role and just stepping up in general. Guys to keep an eye on for this would be Marvin Mims Jr, Devaughn Vele, and Pat Bryant.

It would be amazing if someone stepped up as the unquestioned no. 1 WR, but we might be looking for more of a modest jump into a legitimate no. 2 type of target. This could be a huge missing piece for the offense.