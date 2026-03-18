Broncos still come out as winners in post-Jaylen Waddle trade 4-round mock draft

I think the Denver Broncos got their wires crossed during daylight savings last week, as they set their clocks back a week, not an hour. I'm kidding, but George Paton and Co. got an ultra-late start on free agency, infuriating fans with their neglect of external free agents while the rest of the NFL improved.

But the Broncos finally struck by trading for Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle on Tuesday. Not only was this one of the biggest moves of the offseason so far, but it massively improves a Denver wide receiver room that needed a kick in the backside.

Yes, the Broncos gave up their first and third-round picks in the process, but they landed a top-flight pass-catcher and still managed to move up 19 spots in the fourth round next month. And in this mock draft, they still come out as winners and land a haul despite the relative lack of selections.

Denver Broncos' first mock draft post-Jaylen Waddle still looks sweet

Round 2, Pick No. 62 - Jadarian Price, RB, Notre Dame

Even though Denver used a second-rounder on a running back last year and re-signed J.K. Dobbins, both the team and fanbase learned last year that you can't have too many backs. This is especially true when your No. 1 running back, on paper, is a bit injury-prone.

Price may be seen as a luxury pick, but how many holes do the Broncos really have? Price recorded nearly 800 all-purpose yards and 13 touchdowns next to Jeremiyah Love, and one can only imagine what he'd do with an expanded role. At the very least, he can add tons of value in a crowded room.

Round 4, Pick No. 108 - Deontae Lawson, LB, Alabama

Lawson's name has been lost in the shuffle a bit in what's considered to be a great linebacker class. But you don't have a role and start at Alabama for four years without being an incredible player worthy of an early Day 3 selection in the NFL Draft.

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Although he is not without flaws, Lawson is a great coverage linebacker, giving up very little and frequently making plays on the ball. He can also get downhill and make stuff happen, as he recorded 6.5 sacks and 16.5 tackles for loss in his final three seasons.

Round 4, Pick No. 111 - Bud Clark, S, TCU

After losing P.J. Locke in free agency, adding Clark in Round 4 makes a ton of sense. His stock is steadily rising, so there's no guarantee that he'll still be here by the time the draft rolls around next month. But Clark is a big and rangy ballhawk safety who could be ready to contribute on Day 1.

He's an older prospect, as he spent six years at TCU, but Clark is a late bloomer. In his last four years, Clark picked off 15 passes and had 21 pass breakups. He's also versatile, splitting snaps between strong and free safety, as well as slot cornerback, but Clark should be a box safety in the NFL.