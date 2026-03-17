Broncos named an ideal fit for All-Pro offensive weapon in free agency

The Denver Broncos clearly have an 'opening' on the offensive side of the ball for a notable weapon, and this team might truly be one game-changing weapon away from being elite on that side of the ball. The Broncos do have a ton of capable players, but the lack of a top-end weapon forces those capable players to do more than they can.

For example, Courtland Sutton would be best-suited as a WR2, and J.K. Dobbins would be best-suited alongside another competent runner. Until Denver acquires some type of notable upgrade on the offense, the team will continue to suffer.

If nothing else, the defense should still be top-tier in 2026, and there might not be a single roster in a better spot than Denver's at the moment, but the team was just named an ideal fit for a former All-Pro wide receiver.

Denver Broncos named an ideal fit for free agent WR Deebo Samuel

Gary Davenport listed the Broncos as the best fit for Deebo Samuel, a free agent wide receiver who has played for the San Francisco 49ers and Washington Commanders during his career:



"There was a time when the list of veteran wide receivers still available in free agency was a veritable who's who at the position. Tyreek Hill. Stefon Diggs. Deebo Samuel. All were once bona fide stars at the position.



Of course, it has been a while since Samuel was a star. The lone 1,000-yard receiving season of his career came back in 2021, when he also made the only Pro Bowl of his career. Last year with the Washington Commanders. Samuel caught 72 passes for 727 yards and five touchdowns.



However, while the 30-year-old's best days may be in the rearview mirror, his versatility should still appeal to NFL teams, especially those in "win-now" mode. As Bill Barnwell wrote for ESPN, the Denver Broncos fit that bill.



"Samuel is a dream fit for the Broncos' offense, where Bo Nix wants to get the ball out quickly when he has a numbers advantage or throw the ball on digs and deep crossers off play-action," Barnwell said. "The Broncos have a crowded receiver room with Courtland Sutton, Troy Franklin, Pat Bryant, Marvin Mims Jr. and Lil'Jordan Humphrey, but Samuel would be a rugged addition who offers more physicality than just about anybody in that mix. He could also be a useful runner for coach Sean Payton as a changeup in short yardage or near the goal line, where Nix is often used on sneaks and designed runs."



Tight end Evan Engram flopped last year in the "Joker" role in Sean Payton's offense—and the Broncos still came a game away from the Super Bowl.



If Samuel is a better fit in that role, he could be the final piece that puts Denver over the top in the AFC."

Samuel turned 30 years old back in January and is a one-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro. He was drafted back in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers. He has spent six of his seven seasons with the Niners, and played the 2025 campaign with the Washington Commanders.

He's hauled in 406 passes for 5,519 yards and has 219 rushing attempts for 1,218 yards. Samuel has two seasons with at least 1,000 scrimmage yards, but he's had just 806 and 802 yards in each of the past two seasons. In terms of a fit within the Broncos offense, there would be a path for Samuel, and as Bill Barnell notes above, he could bring an element to the offense that isn't currently present.

However, Samuel isn't a no. 1 wide receiver, and the risk Denver runs here is bringing in yet another good player who isn't a difference maker at this point. Samuel would have been a fun idea back in 2023, but I believe he's yet another example of a potential free agency fit who just would not move the needle for the team.

Head coach Sean Payton might be one of the few coaches who could use Samuel the right way, and given that the 'Joker' signing in Evan Engram didn't really produce such results in 2025, Denver may opt to try that type of signing again.

I suppose if the price is right, the Broncos could bring Samuel into the offense. He would be a slight upgrade in the room and could perhaps carve out a notable role on offense.