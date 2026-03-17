NFL Power Rankings: Broncos barely hanging on in updated AFC rankings

The Denver Broncos, despite an inactive free agency period thus far, are still one of the very best teams in the NFL, even if it may not feel like it right now. Somehow, the Broncos, at the time I am writing these words, still have not signed an external free agent.

With over a week gone of free agency, including the legal tampering period, some have jokingly wondered if the Broncos will ever make a move. It's clear that the team did not want to get stuck overpaying for free agents.

Denver is going to wait for some better deals to come their way, so we could see some free agency movement in the coming days. Let's dive into some AFC power rankings with about one week of free agency officially in the books.

Denver Broncos hanging by a thread in updated AFC rankings following free agency

16. New York Jets

It's hard to figure out what the New York Jets are trying to do at the moment, as they have really been aggressive in free agency, but many of their additions aren't necessarily in line with a long-term rebuild. They also traded for Geno Smith, which is certainly a decision...

15. Cleveland Browns

The offensive line has already gotten a lot better for the Cleveland Browns, but the quarterback position on this team might be the worst in sports unless Deshaun Watson suddenly remembers how to play football.

14. Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders are clearly setting the stage for Fernando Mendoza, and he'll likely be a Raiders when the 2026 NFL Draft rolls around. The Raiders threw nearly $30 million per season at center Tyler Linderbaum.

13. Miami Dolphins

The decision to cut Tua Tagovailoa was a wise move, but to then sign Malik Willis reeks of "we have no idea what we're doing." The Miami Dolphins should end up being among the worst teams in football in 2026 and are needing a long-term rebuild. Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle seems to be a player that could fit with the Broncos.

12. Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans spent a ton of money in free agency and did also get a lot better. I believe this team could flirt with a winning record in 2026 if Cam Ward can take a leap in year two.

11. Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs roster got worse this offseason, as they lost all of Trent McDuffie, Jaylen Watson, Leo Chenal, and Bryan Cook in free agency. Sure, Kenneth Walker III was a strong signing, but let's not pretend like this team didn't take a step back.

10. Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals can be a juggernaut in 2026 if the defense is really just average, but we've seen this team miss the playoffs for three years in a row now, so they can't be trusted until they prove other wise.

9. Indianapolis Colts

At one point in 2025, the Indianapolis Colts were 7-1, but it seems like a massive stretch for Indy to start that hot in 2026. At best, this could be a fringe-playoff team.

8. Pittsburgh Steelers

The NFL world is awaiting the decision from Aaron Rodgers, as he figures to re-sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers if he decides to play another season. If he does, Pittsburgh should have another 10-7 season on the way.

7. Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore hired Jesse Minter as their next head coach, so he's going to be out of the AFC West, which is great news for the Broncos. Better injury luck will have the Ravens jumping up these power rankings in no time.

6. Houston Texans

The Houston Texans have again made some tweaks to the offensive line and also added to the defense in free agency. Much of their success in 2026 will come based on how CJ Stroud plays, and it's not been good in recent years.

5. Los Angeles Chargers

It's hard to believe that the Los Angeles Chargers haven't really made notable improvements along the offensive line this offseason, given how much cap space they had to spend. Not only that, but they're also likely hoping that Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt can both stay healthy.

4. Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville gave the Broncos fits in the regular season, but Denver's roster is better, and the Jags did just lose both Travis Etienne and Devin Lloyd in free agency, so they could regress.

3. Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills gave the Broncos all they could handle in the Divisional Round, but it wasn't enough. Interestingly, Buffalo swung a trade for DJ Moore, so they clearly made an effort to address their urgent needs...

2. Denver Broncos

The Broncos have watched their roster get worse this offseason, but at the end of the day, this is still the most talented team in the AFC and was likely a healthy quarterback away from making it to the Super Bowl this year. While the fanbase is frustrated at the team's lack of moves, this team is still in a great spot to again be hyper-successful in 2026.

1. New England Patriots

The New England Patriots did beat the Broncos in the AFC Championship Game this past season, so for the time being, they'll be in the top spot in the AFC. New England also did improve in the offseason and are clearly going to try to avoid regressing, but that schedule does get a lot harder.