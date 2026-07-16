Broncos should go for knockout punch in AFC and pursue top remaining free agent

The Denver Broncos have a lot going for them right now, as the roster is quite elite and doesn't sport a major weakness at the moment. Not only does Denver's roster stand out among the rest in the NFL, but it does also create a 'Super Bowl or bust' mentality for 2026.

No one with the Arizona Cardinals, for example, truly thinks that they'll win the Super Bowl this year. Some teams are very much in a rebuilding mode, while others are pushing all their chips in the middle of the table and are all-in on the coming season. This is what Denver has done, as the Jaylen Waddle trade earlier this offseason only cemented this idea more.

Could the Broncos keep their foot on the gas at the same position? While it may not seem likely, the Broncos should seek to go for the knockout punch in AFC and sign the best remaining free agent on the market ahead of training camp.

The Denver Broncos should continue stacking talent at WR and sign Stefon Diggs

It may seem silly, and you may roll your eyes at the idea, but the Broncos and Diggs actually almost happened last offseason. The Broncos have clearly wanted to upgrade the wide receiver room for some time now, and while Waddle does do that, there's nothing to say that signing Diggs is now off the table.

If that does happen, the wide receiver room would likely look something like this in 2026:



Jaylen Waddle

Courtland Sutton

Stefon Diggs

Pat Bryant

Marvin Mims Jr

The issue here is that if the Broncos signed Diggs, it would likely mean that one of Bryant, Mims, or Franklin would then be traded, unless, of course, the Broncos would feel comfortable keeping six wide receivers on the roster.

The one downside is the signing likely meaning a younger player is out of the picture, but the team is trying to win the Super Bowl this year, so that could be a future move worth making, and Diggs himself is still a productive player.

He started all 17 games for the New England Patriots in 2025 and hauled in 85 receptions for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns. He did this on just 55 percent of the offensive snaps, so he was nearly a part-time player with borderline WR1 production.

According to Pro Football Reference, since the start of the 2020 NFL Season, Diggs has a passer rating of 106.7 when targeted, which is an extremely efficient number. Diggs also only has six drops over the past two seasons, so he is reliable in that regard.

And even in 2024, his lone year with the Houston Texans where he played in just eight games, Diggs was on pace for over 1,000 yards. Across his 11-year career so far, Diggs is averaging 1,215 yards and eight touchdowns over a 17-game season.

To be frank, he's still a highly productive wide receiver and someone who would absolutely help any team out at the position. With the Broncos already having two viable weapons in Waddle and Sutton in the mix, adding Diggs and deploying those three primarily would be an impossible task for opposing defenses to accomplish.

And when you think about it, potentially signing Diggs on a one-year deal would be a significantly less aggressive move than the team having traded for Waddle. The Broncos gave up a first and third-round pick for Waddle and would likely be able to sign Diggs for less than $10 million on a one-year deal.

With Denver clearly looking to win it all this year, adding another player at a key position would be a legitimate knockout punch in the AFC.