Broncos' biggest risk in 2026 is also a source of major optimism

As the old saying goes, scared money don't make money. In other words, sometimes you have to take risks in order to make it to the top, and the Denver Broncos are taking a massive risk in 2026 by making Davis Webb their offensive coordinator.

But it's a risk that could pay off in the form of a Super Bowl win for the team.

Changing coordinators always requires an adjustment period, but the timing of this change for the Broncos is coming at a pivotal time in the team's current championship window. For the entirety of his head coaching career, head coach Sean Payton has also been the offensive play-caller. Payton is one of the best offensive minds in modern NFL history, but Webb was special and talented enough that they promoted him from his previous position of quarterbacks coach and pass game coordinator.

But it was more than just keeping a talented coach around that led to Webb's promotion. The Broncos' offense struggled badly at times last season, and Payton is realizing that it might be someone other than him who can actually fix things.

Davis Webb's promotion could be exactly what the Denver Broncos need to win it all in 2026

The Broncos won 11 games by one score or less last season. They ranked 14th in the league in scoring, 11th in passing yardage, 16th in rushing yardage, 11th in 3rd-down offense, and 13th in red zone offense.

Ultimately, the numbers don't reflect the team's struggles because they were able to dig themselves out of so many holes. Not many teams scored 33 points in one quarter of a game last season, but the Broncos did it against the New York Giants. The potential for the team to have a top-5 offense is there, yet there were many weeks when everyone in the fan base was left wondering why the team lacked balance or why they weren't able to build on the success they had the previous week.

After winning 11 games by one score, the goal is not to simply repeat that kind of success in close games, but to find ways to increase the gap. The Broncos have the talent to do exactly that, so how can Davis Webb help?

One of the biggest things he can help with is giving the offense that balance after they ranked 1st in the league in pass attempts and 19th in rushing attempts. The inability to actually stick with the run was maddening, and ultimately became the very reason the Broncos got bounced out of the playoffs.

Webb taking over for Sean Payton as the offensive play-caller will also allow for a much more streamlined operation overall. It's difficult to be both the head coach and offensive coordinator, though Payton has done it at a high level for quite some time. He compared it last year to driving in the rain at night as he's gotten older, and perhaps he realized it was time to delegate instead of keep clinging on.

One of the Broncos' biggest issues as an operation offensively has been the inability to get the right personnel on the field in a timely manner. Sean Payton loves to use different personnel groupings to keep defenses off-balance. And that strategy does work, but not if it comes at the expense of any sort of rhythm or tempo. Bo Nix was visibly and verbally frustrated about the inefficient personnel changes at times last season.

Webb can help with that, and he can also help unlock some of the players who seem to have been stifled in the offense. The Broncos need more out of tight end Evan Engram, for one, whose first year in Denver was a major disappointment overall.

Besides Engram, the Broncos need to get more out of Marvin MIms Jr., who has been one of the team's most effective weapons when he's actually utilized.

Payton will put that responsibility on his star pupil, along with the privilege of calling the plays with Jaylen Waddle now in the mix. The Broncos' blockbuster trade to acquire Waddle this offseason could end up being one of the most impactful moves made by any team this entire offseason, and Webb gets to execute the vision they have for him.

This move is even risker for Payton when you consider what's at stake. He could potentially become the first head coach in NFL history to win the Super Bowl with multiple franchises.

Bo Nix's progression is in Davis Webb's hands. The offense's progression is in his hands. They are relying on Webb unlocking the playmakers and bringing balance to the attack.

It's a risky decision to put that on a first-year coordinator for a Super Bowl contender, but the risk might be worth the reward.