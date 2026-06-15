Broncos shockingly listed as landing spot for best available free agent

The Denver Broncos have already made one blockbuster move to upgrade the wide receiver position this offseason, but are they done?

One of the top free agents available, regardless of position, is wide receiver Stefon Diggs. Even after the addition of Waddle, and seemingly already having a good amount of depth at receiver, the Broncos are being listed as a possible landing spot for Diggs, who is about to enter his 12th NFL season.

CBS Sports put out a list of five potential landing spots for Diggs, who has recently been cleared of some allegations and whose free agency will presumably start to heat up as a result.

The question, at this point, is whether or not the Broncos actually make any sense.

Denver Broncos would be a shocking landing spot for free agent WR Stefon Diggs

Here is how CBS justified having the Broncos as one of the top five landing spots for Diggs at this stage of the offseason:

Here's an interesting landing spot. Diggs said himself he was close to joining the Denver Broncos last offseason. There, he could reunite with his former teammate in Davis Webb -- who just got promoted to offensive coordinator and play-caller for Sean Payton.



The Broncos traded for Jaylen Waddle, but Bo Nix's weaponry could be better. Adding a reliable target like Diggs could be something that helps Denver get over the hump and back to the Super Bowl.



- Jordan Dajani, CBS Sports

The reasoning here is really solid, even if it feels like there's really no chance of this happening for the Broncos at this point.

What Dajani says here is true: The Broncos did finish as the runners-up to sign Diggs just last offseason. They were ready to sign Diggs, but he joined the Patriots instead.

After making the trade to acquire Jaylen Waddle, and already having guys like Courtland Sutton, Troy Franklin, Pat Bryant, and Marvin Mims Jr. on the roster, it really doesn't feel like there's room for a veteran like Diggs on the team right now.

That might depend on whether or not the Broncos agree with Dajani's assertion that the weaponry for Bo Nix "could be better". They're getting a look at that as we speak after two weeks of OTAs and mandatory minicamp on the horizon.

Sean Payton said earlier in the offseason to check back in with him after the month of June regarding the state of the roster, so we know the Broncos are not a finished product when it comes to assembling the team for this coming season. But even with that in mind, it feels like a completely far-fetched idea that Stefon Diggs would join this team.

The Broncos want to get their young players involved, and they believe in those guys. Any addition of a player like Diggs would likely come at the expense of a younger player, which makes this idea feel even less likely.

But you should never say never, especially for a player of this caliber. If the price is right, the Broncos have to view themselves as being in a championship window, and a player like Diggs could help. Even with his lowest target share since 2019 (in a non-injury shortened season), Diggs had 1,000 yards for the Patriots last season.

When he plays a full season -- which is most of the time -- he's basically been a lock for at least 1,000 yards. He's consistent, he makes difficult catches look easy, and he's a veteran in every aspect of his game. The question marks with Diggs are all off the field, which the Broncos were apparently comfortable enough with a year ago at this time.

While the door shouldn't be completely closed on this idea, it probably wouldn't happen without an injury to one of the Broncos' top 5 expected contributors in the rotation.