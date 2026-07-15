Predicting the remaining Broncos players in the NFL Top 100 list for 2026

The NFL releases the top 100 list every offseason, which is a list voted on by the players for the top 100 in the entire league. This could be seen as more of the objective player ranking, as the players are getting the votes here, but at the end of the day, lists are almost always subjective, so there will continue to be that gray area.

Thus far, the Broncos have had two players on the list and should end up having several more, which is neat. It's always nice to see the players getting recognized like this, even if it isn't an 'official' accomplishment.

With the NFL Top 100 List progressing, let's predict the remaining Broncos players who we believe appear on the list.

Predicting the remaining Denver Broncos players to appear in the top 100 list

So far, here is how the Broncos have been represented in the top 100 list:



73. Zach Allen

68. Courtland Sutton

As of now, the NFL Top 100 List is only through the No. 65 player, who was Roquan Smith. The 61st-64th ranked players will finish off this week. Who is left to appear for the Broncos. Let's take a guess here:



-Bo Nix

-Nik Bonitto

-Patrick Surtain II

-Garett Bolles

-Quinn Meinerz

Somehow, neither Bolles nor Meinerz made the top 100 list in 2025, which is odd. They were both first-team All-Pros this year, so it'd be a shock if they didn't make the list. Last year, all of Nix, Bonitto, and Surtain appeared on the list, and those three arguably had better seasons this year. Surtain was 10th, Bonitto was 38th, and Nix was 64th. Given how all five of these players performed in 2025, an appearance on this year's list seems likely.

That would give Denver seven total players on the the list, but perhaps not enough, Safety Talanoa Hufanga was a second-team All-Pro and should be on the list given how good he was last year, for example. Even slot cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian would have an argument given how complete of a player he is, but in these types of list, name recognition goes a long way, so you almost wonder if, as the list progresses, the players will gravitate toward the more 'mainstay' names for the higher slots.

Surtain is a good example of this - yes, he is an elite player, but he's such a household name at this point that even a down year would still likely land him on the list. Based on how the 2025 season went, the Broncos should have those five players in the list above appearing, and I would also argue tha Hufanga deserves a nod, too.