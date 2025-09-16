Broncos' schedule allows them to peak at the perfect time after tough stretch

Believe it or not, the Denver Broncos' schedule does ease up quite a bit after a tough stretch coming up.

Many people have been talking about the upcoming tough stretch for the Denver Broncos. Two of their next three games are away in Weeks 3 and 5, but they host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4.

With Joe Burrow being out, that game does get a lot easier, but these next three weeks appear to be the toughest stretch of the season. However, things can get a lot more prolific for the Denver Broncos in the middle of the season...

The Denver Broncos could peak at the right time in 2025

I recently talked about the slow starts that have plagued Sean Payton. Thus far in his head coaching career, including the team's Week 2 loss, Sean Payton is now 30-29 in September, so he's a .500 coach in the first month of the season.

Well, in October and November, he's a stellar 99-44, which is a .692 winning percentage. The Broncos do have a tough stretch upcoming. In Weeks 3-5, Denver plays the Chargers, Bengals, and Eagles. Two of those games are in September, and their Week 5 game is the first in October.

But in the following weeks that take Denver into their bye week, their schedule looks like this:





Week 6 - New York Jets (October 12th)

Week 7 - New York Giants (October 19th)

Week 8 - Dallas Cowboys (October 26th)

Week 9 - Houston Texans (November 2nd)

Week 10 - Las Vegas Raiders (November 6th

Week 11 - Kansas City Chiefs (November 16th)

All six of these teams have significant flaws that the Denver Broncos can expose, and when you see that Sean Payton wins nearly 70% of his games in October and November, Denver could truly peak at the right time. They have their bye week in Week 12 and face the Washington Commanders after that.

If Denver can somehow get to 3-2 after Week 5, they could be in a perfect position to win four of five of these upcoming six games following their tough stretch. We have seen Sean Payton-Broncos' teams embark on win streaks as well. In 2023, Denver won five games in a row after their 1-5 start, and they also had a four-game win streak in 2024.

There is a very good chance that this is the part of the season where Denver has one of those winning streaks, and if it can carry over into the bye week, things could get quite interesting...