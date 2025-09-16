Broncos' next move after Week 2 catastrophe couldn't be clearer

The Denver Broncos have to get serious and make a bold move after their catastrophic loss in Week 2. Is it time to hit the panic button? Probably not, but there is absolutely at least one key area where the team has to get serious.

The Broncos hope to vault into contention in 2025, and them losing to the Indianapolis Colts isn't a good start. Denver faces the LA Chargers, Cincinnati Bengals, and Philadelphia Eagles over the next three weeks, and if the Broncos can't win two of those games, things might get very dire.

After their Week 2 letdown against the Indianapolis Colts, the Denver Broncos' next move is painfully obvious and simply has to happen.

The Broncos have to add a notable linebacker via trade or free agency, ASAP

You might be tired of us talking about this, but it needs to happen, and it needs to happen even if Dre Greenlaw is back on the field and healthy. The Broncos, in my opinion, cannot keep trotting out Alex Singleton, but Justin Strnad is perfect capable as a backup.

The Broncos have to swing for the fences and make a move at ILB. When Singleton went down in 2024, the Broncos signed Kwon Alexander and Zach Cunningham, and I would personally love a duo of moves like this.

The best linebacker on the free agent market is Ja'Whaun Bentley. He's now a year removed from a torn pectoral muscle. The trade market is a bit more of an unknown, as it's early in the season, and teams aren't really sure if they are going to 'sell' at the NFL trade deadline.

However, I would have to imagine that teams would pick up the phone and make a deal if the price is right, and if I am George Paton, I am working those phones frequently. The Broncos' defense cannot suffer because of a single position with how talent they otherwise are, period.