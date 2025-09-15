Broncos' fans can only laugh at predictable Russell Wilson game in Week 2

Former Denver Broncos' QB Russell Wilson was having himself a game for the New York Giants, until he wasn't. The Broncos parted ways with Wilson following the 2023 NFL Season, and it was an unpopular move at the time.

However, the Broncos have rebounded nicely with Bo Nix and are trending in the right direction, and Wilson is now on his third team in as many seasons, which just isn't ideal. The main issue with Wilson is that he's not nearly as mobile as he once was, so his deficiencies as a passer are becoming magnified more and more.

Well, the veteran QB was actually balling out for the Giants in their Week 2 loss, but he made the most predictable mistake to end the game...

Russell Wilson was on fire for the Giants, until...

Up to this point, and you can see his stats at the bottom of this clip, Russell Wilson was simply flawless. He threw for over 400 yards, three touchdowns, and finished with a 123 passer rating. However, the lone blemish on his stat-line, this interception, ended up allowing the Cowboys to kick a game-winning field goal:

Not sure what Russell Wilson was thinking here. Costly interception. pic.twitter.com/ILNkD3OOrZ — Arye Pulli (@AryePulliNFL) September 14, 2025

This is the story of Russell Wilson - he giveth, and he takeith away, if you will.

At times during his tenure with the Denver Broncos, the veteran QB was 'money.' He led a ton of late-game drives and did put Denver in positions to win many games. However, as time went on, Wilson's game just did not hold up.

And it's going to be the same thing with the New York Giants in 2025. He'll play well from time to time, but if the Giants keep losing and Wilson keeps making untimely mistakes, the team will have no choie but to send him to the bench and put in rookie Jaxson Dart.