Broncos have an obvious trade target thanks to this collapsing AFC team

The Denver Broncos already have a bit of a crisis at linebacker, but a struggling AFC team could help them with this. Denver's primary move to help out the linebacking room this offseason was to sign the oft-injured Dre Greenlaw.

And unfortunately, Greenlaw has yet to play. His presence in the middle of the defense has been missed even if he hasn't suited up for the team. And with how terrible the ILB unit played in Week 2, you get the sense that the Broncos could make a move here.

Well, that's the hope, anyway. Frankly, the team should look to overhaul the unit a bit and build it around Greenlaw. Alex Singleton is a liability out there, and Justin Strnad is a backup-caliber player. A collapsing AFC team might have a perfect solution to solve the team's LB issues, though.

The Denver Broncos must look to the Miami Dolphins to solve their early-season ILB woes

Jordyn Brooks was a first-round draft pick of the Seattle Seahawks back in the 2020 NFL Draft and signed a three-year deal with the Miami Dolphins back in 2024. The deal was for a hair over $26 million, so the Dolphins actually got Brooks for a very team-friendly amount.

From 2021 until now, Brooks has been an insanely productive linebacker. In 68 games, he's racked up one interception, 20 passes defended, two forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries, 10.5 sacks, 621 total tackles, 34 tackles for loss, and 18 QB hits.

Across his career, he averages 141 total tackles and seven tackles for loss per 17 games. He's simply all over the field and is yet another player the Broncos should target to bolster their LB room. Many of us did have reservations about the Broncos' unit when the only notable move they made was signing Dre Greenlaw.

And a lot of us were wondering why Denver chose to keep Alex Singleton over Cody Barton, a younger and better player. Linebacker has been a position that hasn't really been a team strength for Denver in quite some time, and it's getting to the point where it's now turned into a liability.