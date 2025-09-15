Broncos must make a pair of obvious free agent signings after Week 2 letdown

The Denver Broncos lost a brutal game in Week 2, but they could make a pair of logical signings to boost the defense. Even though it's been just two games, the Broncos have to make some additions via free agency.

There are still some players out there, and given how soft the defense looked in Week 2, the team has to fix these issues before it gets to be too late in the season. On paper, this is the best Broncos' team we've seen since the Super Bowl back in 2015.

But every single Super Bowl team does have their share of roster issues. In order to preserve what still could be an elite defense and a deep playoff run, the Broncos must take to the free agency market and make a pair of key signings.

The Broncos must sign Christian Wilkins and Ja'Whaun Bentley after their Week 2 letdown

The Broncos' still seem pretty soft up the middle of their defense, and yes, Dre Greenlaw hasn't played yet, but the defense has struggled enough in the middle to warrant some free agency signings.

Both Christian Wilkins and Ja'Whaun Bentley are on the free agency market and would make a lot of sense. Wilkins has a pretty interesting foot injury, and it's not abundantly clear just how healthy he is. However, the Broncos would be smart to at least sniff around and take a low-cost chance.

Bentley was cut by the Patriots at the beginning of the offseason and his now an entire year removed from a 2024 torn pectoral muscle. He is a good player at the ILB position and would honestly be the best LB Denver has outside of Greenlaw.

The Broncos are the type of team that absolutely has to take some in-season free agency swings. The AFC really doesn't appear to be all that good, so the motivation to add players at positions of need could not be higher.

The Kansas City Chiefs are now 0-2 and don't even feel like a 'good' team, and the Cincinnati Bengals might now be a non-factor with Joe Burrow's long-term toe injury. Denver should spring on signing both Christian Wilkins and Ja'Whaun Bentley before it's too late.