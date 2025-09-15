Broncos must bench Alex Singleton after Week 2 horror show against Colts

The Denver Broncos' defense got brutalized in Week 2, and it now might be time to bench linebacker Alex Singleton. Whether it was the middle of the defense getting gashed, or the secondary not being able to stop a nosebleed, the Broncos' defense got shellacked.

Perhaps the Indianapolis Colts are simply a lot better than people think, but regardless, that was as bad of a defensive performance as we've seen, and I'd argue it was the worst since the 2023 blunder against the Miami Dolphins.

The Broncos so-called elite defense could not force a single punt against the Colts, but did force two turnover on downs thanks to stopping Indy when it was fourth down. It was an ugly game all around, but I am not sure a single player had a worse game than Alex Singleton.

Alex Singleton must be benched after a disastrous Week 2 performance

Whether it was him being a total liability in coverage or getting juked by Jonathan Taylor, Alex Singleton was simply horrific in Week 2, and it might be time to make a bit of a change here, especially with Dre Greenlaw working his way back.

Ideally, Greenlaw is healthy enough to see the field in Week 3, and if that is the case, the Broncos should consider starting Justin Strnad, Levelle Bailey, or Karene Reid next to him. Furthermore, the team has to consider signing Ja'Whaun Bentley as well.

Last year when Singleton went down with a torn ACL, the Broncos signed Kwon Alexander and Zach Cunningham, so they are not strangers to in-season ILB moves. Well, this is a bit of a different situation, as Singleton's performance is simply not good enough.

You have to hope that the Broncos see the dire urgency here and don't just keep the status quo going forward. There simply has to be some personnel moves after this horrific and saddening performance.