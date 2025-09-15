Predicting the Denver Broncos next 4 games after brutal loss in Week 2

The Denver Broncos are now 1-1 on the season after a terrible loss in Week 2. Let's predict their next four games. If nothing else, the Broncos are already a game ahead of where they were in 2024, as they got off to a shaky 0-2 start last year.

Denver was also 0-2 in 2023, so I guess this is a slight improvement. There really isn't much more to say about Week 2, though. The Broncos played one of the sloppiest games in the Sean Payton era and did everything in their power to lose.

It was actually impressive to see how many self-inflicted wounds this team managed to make, and the fact that the game came down to the last play is wild. Anyway, the Broncos now have a huge month ahead of them after this heartbreaking loss. Let's predict their next four games.

Predicting the Broncos' next four games after brutal 1-1 start in 2025

Week 3 @ Los Angeles Chargers

I want to be optimistic and predict a Broncos' win. Last year, this team won their first game of the season in Week 3, and that's when they played a complete game on both sides of the ball. However, how quickly can the Broncos clean up their messes from Week 2 before this huge game against the LA Chargers?

If nothing else, the Chargers play on Monday Night Football, so they'll be down a day with rest and preparation. Furthermore, you'd like to think that the Broncos closed the gap with the Chargers this offseason in terms of roster talent and perhaps a jump from Bo Nix to close the QB gap.

I am really making a bold prediction here. Denver wins by a field goal.

Broncos win 23-20 (2-1)

Week 4 vs. Cincinnati Bengals

This game against the Cincinnati Bengals just got way more interesting, as Joe Burrow is going to be out for a while with a turf toe injury, and it feels like he's got virtually zero chance to suit up against the Broncos. The Bengals' backup QB is Jake Browning, but he's quite capable and has a 4-3 career record.

However, this game is on Monday Night Football, and it's in Denver. The bright lights and hopefully electric Broncos' pass rush should be too much for the backup to handle. Furthermore, it doesn't appear like the Bengals' defense has gotten much better thus far.

Denver wins their second in a row.

Broncos win 31-14 (3-1)

Week 5 @ Philadelphia Eagles

The Broncos are in Philadelphia in Week 5 to play their former head coach Vic Fangio and the defending Super Bowl champions, and I would expect this game to be a defensive battle. Eagles' QB Jalen Hurts is not very good at all and is not going to consistent beat an NFL defense with his arm. The Broncos' secondary should be able to keep the passing attack in check.

But that still leaves Saquon Barkley and a very stingy Eagles' defense. I would not hesitate to predict a Broncos' win if this game was at home, but I just get the sense that the Broncos will have a bit too much to overcome in this one and might drop a low-scoring affair.

Eagles win 23-14 (3-2)

The Jets are a bad football team. Fortunately, that should remain the case when Denver plays them in London in Week 6. This is actually a 'home game' for the Jets, so the Broncos will not lose one of their home games in 2025. Justin Fields is a bottom-10 quarterback in the NFL, and the offense is simply going to struggle moving the ball against the Broncos. This should be as clear of a win as there is on their schedule.

Broncos win 23-14 (4-2)