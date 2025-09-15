Broncos' eerily similar start in 2025 could lead to an obvious breakout party

The Denver Broncos have played two very sloppy games but are 1-1. Is this going to lead to an obvious breakout party in Week 3 and beyond? Denver honestly had an eerily similar start in 2024, but the circumstances were a bit different.

In 2024, Denver lost their first two games, as it was the first two games of Bo Nix's NFL career, so it was a bit expected. Furthermore, the defense was not nearly as proven as it is today, so many across the landscape were not shocked to see the team starting 0-2.

Well, the Broncos proceeded to win three games in a row after that and found themselves 3-2 and all of a sudden slowly getting themselves into the playoff push. Through their first eight games, they actually went 5-3. Similarly, Denver has stumbled out of the gate but managed to sneak past the Tennessee Titans in Week 1. Are we again going to see Denver putting it all together in Week 3 and beyond, leading to a bit of a breakout?

The Denver Broncos might be on the cusp of breaking out

Another wrinkle to this is that Sean Payton has historically started seasons out slower, so his previous teams even going 0-2 to begin the season isn't all that uncommon. Denver should be 2-0, but they shot themselves in the foot one too many times.

Anyway, the Broncos play the Los Angeles Chargers, Cincinnati Bengals, and Philadelphia Eagles in Weeks 3-5, and you'd like to think that Denver can hit their stride at the right time and perhaps win these contests.

With Joe Burrow set to miss a good chunk of time with a turf toe injury, that Week 4 game against the Bengals got much more interesting, and frankly, much more winnable, The Eagles are also a beatable team - Jalen Hurts is not someone who is going to beat the Broncos' defense with his arm, so if Denver can hone in on stopping Saquon Barkley, they could keep that game close.

You just have to hope that this loss in Week 2 does not trigger a bit of a stumble, as these next three games take Denver nearly 30% of the way through the season, so finding themselves with a losing record is really going to make things tough.

If 2024 is any indication, the Broncos can hit their stride in Week 3 and open this thing up.