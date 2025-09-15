Broncos have a painfully obvious free agency move after Week 2 disappointment

The Denver Broncos lost a heartbreaking game against the Indianapolis Cots in Week 2, but they do have an obvious free agency signing to make. No matter how you slice it, this game stunk, period. The Broncos' self-inflicted wounds were the reason they lost this game.

Whether it was a costly interception on offense, poor play on defense, or multiple special teams blunders, the blame can be shared. It was one of those losses that just feels extra frustrating, as Denver still had a chance to win.

Well, one of the main issues was the middle of the defense, as the Colts ran the ball early and often up the gut, but Denver did not have an answer for anything. Fortunately, though, they can take to the free agency market and make a key signing before Week 3.

The Denver Broncos must sign linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley

Ja'Whaun Bentley is a free agent linebacker cut by the New England Patriots earlier this offseason. He tore his pectoral muscle back in Week 2 of the 2024 NFL Season, so he is now 12 months removed from that ailment.

I am not a doctor, but Bentley could be fully healthy and ready to do. He's also, simply put, a good player at a key position of need for Denver. Dre Greenlaw has not seen the field thus far this year, and it's showing.

Both Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad are just not getting it done out there, so Bentley has to be a phone call that this team makes this week. From 2020-2023, Bentley had 439 total tackles, nine passes defended, four forced fumbles10 sacks, 18 tackles for loss, and 26 QB hits.

He has simply been a consistent, productive player in the NFL for many years now, and it's abundantly clear that the Broncos need an addition like this, even if Dre Greenlaw is set to return in Week 3. The Broncos cannot go forward with the current ILB room that they have now, as their deficiencies were on display in Denver's Week 2 loss against the Colts.