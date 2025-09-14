Broncos' Week 2 loss is lessened after brutal performance by AFC West rival

The Denver Broncos lost in Week 2 of the 2025 NFL Season in brutal fashion, but their AFC West rival actually did them a favor. You could argue that this was the most frustrating loss of the Sean Payton era. Sure, the 2023 fiasco in Miami was bad, and the 2024 loss in Arrowhead was quite painful, but this one felt a bit different.

It just feels extra frustrating as a fan. The offense was largely good during the game. JK Dobbins ran for his second touchdown of the season, and Bo Nix threw for three scores, so a 28-point offensive output should have been plenty against the Colts.

However, too many self-inflicted wounds allowed Indy to lineup for a game-winning field goal after a Denver penalty, and the rest is history. But when you look at what a key AFC West rival did in Week 2, I guess this loss isn't quite as bad.

Broncos lose... but, the Chiefs also lose

For the first time in over a decade, the Kansas City Chiefs are 0-2. It's the first time the Chiefs have started 0-2 in the Patrick Mahomes era, and this team simply doesn't look good, period. Not only is KC not a juggernaut at this point, but they hardly look like a playoff team.

No matter what else happens, the Chiefs will again be in last place in the AFC West, and you do have to wonder if a bit of a regression is coming. KC has struggled to consistently move the ball and just aren't a very threatening team on offense.

Defensively, it's been nothing special, either. Sure, you could argue that the Broncos being able to get to 2-0 makes their own loss a lot tougher to stomach, but it could also be a bit of a saving grace here. The Broncos drop to 1-1 on the season and are still a game ahead of where they were at this point last year. The Chiefs are now 0-2 on the season.