Broncos embarrassing Week 2 performance paints an extremely bleak picture

The Denver Broncos continually shot themselves in the foot in Week 2, and this paints a very bleak picture. You struggle to find the words after a game like this. It's not like the Indianapolis Colts are some juggernaut, but the way in which the Broncos lost this game feels about as brutal and embarrassing as any loss this team has had in quite some time.

No matter what Denver did in Week 2, complementary football was simply nowhere to be found, period. The Broncos were looking for their first 2-0 start since the 2021 NFL Season and honestly needed it given who they play over the next few weeks.

But at the end of the day, so many self-inflicted wounds ended up being way too many for the Denver Broncos to overcome, as they lost on the final play of the game in the most heartbreaking fashion you could possibly imagine.

Denver Broncos refused to play complementary football in their disastrous Week 2 loss

The Broncos' offense had a bit of a coming out party, as Bo Nix tossed three touchdowns in the first half, and it felt like the team was moving the ball at will. Nix was very sharp for about 90% of the game, and second-year receiver Troy Franklin had himself a performance.

But naturally, Denver didn't hold up their end of the bargain on defense. The so-called best unit in the NFL made Daniel Jones look like a prime Tom Brady, and it felt like the defense had no answers at any point. The Colts actually didn't punt the ball a single time, but the Broncos' defense was able to stop the Colts on two fourth down plays.

And to make matters worse, the Broncos also had special teams blunders. Wil Lutz missed a field goal late in the fourth quarter, and on the final play of the game, the Broncos got called for a leverage penalty against the Colts' center, which turned a would-be Broncos win into a Colts' victory.

All in all, the Denver Broncos refused to play complementary football in Week 2, and it was too much to overcome.