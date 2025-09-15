Broncos’ biggest positive from Week 2 loss is impossible to ignore

The Denver Broncos suffered a brutal defeat in Week 2, but the biggest positive is impossible to ignore. The Broncos did look quite solid on offense, but they dropped the ball on defense, and that is putting it lightly.

All in all, the Broncos shot themselves in the foot one too many times and lost a game they should have won. Right now, we should be talking about this team being 2-0 and perhaps hitting their stride in Week 3 and beyond, but we're not.

If nothing else, though, there is a positive to take from this game, and it's impossible to ignore,

Bo Nix and the offense largely looked very good in Week 2 defeat

The Denver Broncos' offense had four touchdown drives in Week 2 against the Colts, and they should have put up 31 total points, but kicker Wil Lutz missed a 42-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter, and that's when things really went off the rails.

Nix tossed three touchdown passes, and JK Dobbins ran for the last one. The second-year QB finished the day completing 73.3% of his passes for 206 yards and a solid 111.2 passer rating. All in all, it was precisely the type of game that the offense needed from their QB.

And there is truly no excuses for the defense playing as poorly as they did. It's unfortunate, as the story has been how bad the defense was, but the story should be how good Bo Nix and the offense played. Sure, the fourth-quarter interception was just brutal, but Nix was forced to throw the ball at an awkward arm angle.

It was his fault, but he didn't stare down a defender and throw it right to the opposition. All in all, the Broncos are 1-1 and just fine, but the way in which this team lost the game is downright tough to stomach, as it erases what was a solid game from Bo Nix and the offense.